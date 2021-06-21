Rick and Morty Season 5 Launches Today on Netflix Australia

Good news, everyone! Netflix has confirmed that season 5 of Rick and Morty will in fact go live in Australia today.

It wasn’t clear exactly when the latest season of the cult TV show would launch on Netflix in Australia. In the past there has been a bit of a wait between when new seasons/episodes aired and when Australians could legally watch them here on Netflix.

Fortunately, we won’t have this problem this time around. The much anticipated fifth season of Rick and Morty will be going live at around 5pm AEST today on Netflix Australia.

And as an added bonus, it hasn’t been as long a wait between seasons, comparatively. Season 4 aired in November 2019 and wrapped up at the end of May, 2020.

There will be ten episodes this season. And things will be kicking off with the first episode, Mort Dinner Rick Andre. This will be followed by Mortyplicity on June 28 and A Rickconvenient Mort on July 5.

The rest of the episodes will be titled Rickdependence Spray, Amortycan Grickfitti, Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular, Gotron Jerrysis Rickvangelion, Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort, Forgetting Sarick Mortshall, and Rickmurai Jack.

Here’s the trailer if you want to amp yourself up:

So what are you doing? Time to fire up the old Netflix.