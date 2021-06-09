How To Get New iPadOS 15 Right Now

iPadOS 15 was revealed this week, and with it comes some cool upgrades and new features. But while it won’t be officially out for a few months, you can get it right now if you so desire.

It’s worth mentioning that this is the developer beta, which means it could be volatile and/or have bugs. So downloading this could cause problems and you should absolutely back your iPad up first.

If you’re not sure how to back up your device, or want to roll back the beta at any point, Apple has explainers here.

How to install the iPad 15 developer beta

If you’re still reading, head over to Beta Profiles and select iPadOS 15.

Now download the profile onto your device via Safari. Hit ‘Open’. Agree to downloading the beta profile.

It should now appear as a profile download in the settings app – between your user profile and Aeroplane Mode.

Now you’re ready to install the profile. View the profile and hit install. Once it’s all done you device will restart.

Next up is stalling the iOS 14 beta itself. Go to Settings > General > Software Update. If all has gone to plan iOS 14 beta should be waiting there for you.

Let it update as per usual and you should be delivered a shiny new iPadOS 15.

You can read all about the announcements Apple made about iPadOS 15 and more here.