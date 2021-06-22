Even More Shazam: Fury of the Gods Pictures Reveal Helen Mirren’s Villain

Get a glimpse at Batwoman’s season two finale, and what’s to come when Evil returns. There’s a tiny, dino-packed snippet of Jurassic World: Dominion footage. Things aren’t looking great for Manifest after its recent cancellation. Plus, new Gunpowder Milkshake posters pack in plenty of firepower. Spoilers get!

Shazam: Fury of the Gods

New set photos from Just Jared have our first look at Helen Mirren as Heserpa.

Here is your first look at Helen Mirren as Hespera in the upcoming #Shazam2. Check out the new set photos! https://t.co/wNfzRwkVWo — JustJared.com (@JustJared) June 21, 2021

Old

M. Night Shyamalan revealed he’s still deciding Old’s “minor note” ending in a new interview with Dread Central.

I’m deciding on the minor note; how to end on a minor note. Unbreakable ends on a kind of a dip, right? He goes to the dark note, that minor note at the end. The guy you thought was the best friend is the villain….the minor note sticks to you forever.

Gunpowder Milkshake

Bloody-Disgusting has six new Gunpowder Milkshake posters.

Jurassic World: Dominion

A 15-second teaser for Jurassic World: Dominion’s IMAX trailer has been released. Unfortunately, you’ll have to see F9 for the whole thing.

Our Flag Means Death

Spoiler TV reports Kristian Nairn, Nathan Foad, Samson Kayo, Rory Kinnear, Con O’Neill, and Vico Ortiz have joined the cast of Taika Waititi’s period-set pirate comedy, Our Flag Means Death.

Manifest

According to TV Line, Manifest has failed to find a new network following its recent cancellation at NBC.

Stranger Things

David Harbour confirmed the fourth season of Stranger Things begins “wrapping up” for the series’ eventual climax in a new interview with Collider.

I mean, it’s bigger, that’s the first thing. In scope, in scale, even in the idea that we’re not in Hawkins anymore. We, locale-wise, we’re bigger. We’re introducing new stuff, but we’re also tightening and wrapping up in a certain direction to make it have a clear, clean, specific, and definite ending at some point, which I can’t really talk about.

Kung Fu

Nicky and Henry attend a K-Pop concert in Los Vegas in the synopsis for “Attachment” — the July 8 episode of Kung Fu.

NICKY AND HENRY HEAD TO VEGAS — Nicky (Olivia Liang) and Henry (Eddie Liu) follow a lead that brings them to a K-pop concert in Las Vegas…and on a collision course with Zhilan (guest star Yvonne Chapman) and Kerwin (guest star Ludi Lin). Elsewhere, Jin (Tzi Ma) and Mei-Li (Kheng Hua Tan) make a major decision about the restaurant. Shannon Dang, Jon Prasida and Vanessa Kai also star. Viet Nguyen directed the episode written by Michael Deigh & Richard Lowe (#111).

Batwoman

Comic Book has photos from this Sunday’s season finale of Batwoman. More at the link.

American Horror Stories

FX dropped a new poster for American Horror Stories.

The Mysterious Benedict Society

A new trailer confirms Disney+ will release the first two episodes of The Mysterious Benedict Society simultaneously on June 25.

Evil

Finally, George the Demon narrates an exciting “this year on…” trailer for Evil’s second season at Paramount+. And in case you missed it, Cheryl Eddy recapped the premiere.

