E3 2021: Everything Australians Need To Know

E3 is just days away with an all-digital event for 2021. Kicking off on June 11, the conference promises to share all the big gaming news we’ve been waiting on for the last year or so.

If you’re reading this article, I’m going to assume you’re located in Australia and unfortunately, that means you’re probably going to want to caffeinate because the times are, well, not kind.

So on account of the fact that we’re all going to be getting up at the crack of dawn, I figured we might as well take a look at exactly what Australians can expect at this year’s conference so you can decide if its worth losing those precious hours of sleep.

Australian Times

E3 Summer Game Fest Kickoff Live: June 11, 4am AEST/3:30am ACST/2am AWST

E3 Guerrilla Collective: June 5 and June 12

Battlefield 2021: June 10 12am AEST/June 9 at 11:30pm ACST and 10pm AWST

Koch Primetime: June 12, 5:00am AEST/4:30am ACST/3am AWST

Ubisoft Forward: June 13 5:00am AEST/4:30am ACST/3am AWST

Devolver Digital Showcase: June 13

E3 PC Gaming Show + Future Games Show: June 13, time TBA

Microsoft/Bethesda: June 14, 3:00am AEST/2:30am ACST/1am AWST

Square Enix: June 14, 5:15am AEST/4:45am ACST/3:15am AWST

Razer Keynote: June 14, 8am AEST/7:30am ACST/6am AWST

Freedom Games – June 15, 5.30am AEST: 5am ACST/3:30am AWST

Nintendo Direct: June 16, 2am AEST/1:30am ACST/12am AWST

E3 Awards: June 15/16, time TBA

EA Play Live: July 22, time TBA

You can read more about these conferences here.

How To Watch E3 In Australia

There are a few different ways to watch E3 in Australia from the comfort of your own home.

This year’s all-virtual event will be hosted through a brand new online portal that is being labelled a “key hub” for the conference with online forums, interactive polls and overlays and more. Basically, if you want the most immersive experience, the portal is apparently the way to go.

“From the moment we decided to host E3 virtually, we’ve been focused on providing an interactive experience for fans around the globe that goes beyond the typical livestream,” Stanley Pierre-Louis, President & CEO of the ESA said in a statement.

“The result is a bespoke online portal and app that will allow fans, media and industry professionals to have an E3 experience designed to run parallel to the four-day broadcast, laying the foundation for interactive E3 elements to continue beyond this year’s all-virtual show.”

You can find out more about the portal here.

Alternatively, all of the major events will be broadcasted on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter and Facebook via the official E3 accounts.

What To Expect

Battlefield 6:

We already know that Battlefield 6 will be announced on June 9, which is just before E3 officially kicks off.

The rumour here is that it could be coming to Xbox Game Pass, which would be a huge deal for Xbox users.

Xbox Game Pass teased this on Twitter on June 1, almost mirroring previous teases by Battlefield, which makes me think this will actually come to fruition. It’s yet to be officially confirmed but a girl can dream, right?

June is our favorite month. it rhymes with soonhttps://t.co/7ZXUoatGwV pic.twitter.com/BtHI0uLVOF — Xbox Game Pass (@XboxGamePass) June 1, 2021

Nintendo Switch Pro:

Perhaps the most exciting rumour ahead of E3 is that we will hopefully get a first look at the rumoured Nintendo Switch Pro.

The Switch Pro will reportedly have a 7-inch OLED screen and will offer stunning 4K visuals when docked. Additionally, it is rumoured to have a beefed up graphics processor, which will make for better, faster and smoother gameplay.

Nintendo was rumoured to be announcing the console before the conference, but time is fleeting at this point. Not to mention, Nintendo just announced in the teaser for its E3 2021 Nintendo Direct briefing that the event would specifically focus on software.

TL;DR: There’s a possibility, but I wouldn’t be getting up at 2am in anticipation.

READ MORE Everything We Know So Far About The New Nintendo Switch

The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2:

It feels like Breath of the Wild 2 has been teased since the day the original game hit shelves, but fans are again convinced we could be hearing more about it at E3.

We haven’t heard much since the original teaser trailer, but that’s about all we know so far.

Considering the Switch Pro is expected to be released later in 2021, we could see the highly-anticipated game drop at a similar time. If this is the case, they could give us something during E3. But if they’re not revealing the Switch Pro, they could keep this a secret for a while longer too.

Nintendo, I’m begging you, give us something.

Starfield:

Ahh, Starfield, another game that has seemingly been teased forever.

The general consensus here is that Bethesda plans to tease the release date during E3, but we won’t actually get to play it anytime soon.

This will be one to watch, with fans eager to find out if this will be an Xbox exclusive or not, but I guess we’ll have to wait and see during the Bethesda event.

Let me make this very clear: Bethesda's plan is to tease a release date for Starfield at E3. That date is in *late* 2022. I'll leave the specifics to them. But please keep your expectations in check and refrain from sending death threats when the other rumors turn out to be false — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) May 20, 2021

Basically, we can expect a release date announcement, but it’s probably not worth saving your pennies just yet.

Forza Horizon 5:

Previously, Forza Horizon has followed a two year release pattern, but unfortunately we didn’t get a new game last year as we expected. However, the franchise is rumoured to be dropping a new game in 2021. Location: Mexico.

This has been teased by multiple reporters, who both hinted at a Mexican location for the new game.

I'm doing my Duolingo Spanish lessons as well.

el coche va vroom https://t.co/14xkqZy6PL — Jeff Grubb (@JeffGrubb) April 24, 2021

It’d be hardly surprising to see Forza Horizon come back this year, and it looks like it’s a poorly kept secret in the industry at this point. We can’t actually travel to Mexico this year, but it looks like you will soon be able to sip margaritas and play Forza Horizon 5, which is the next best thing, really.

Guardians Of The Galaxy:

A Guardians Of The Galaxy game is almost definitely in the works between Marvel and Square Enix at this point, but it’s unclear if we’ll get a reveal during E3.

“I heard Guardians of the Galaxy is going to be made by Square Enix. Yeah. That’s real. Guardians of the Galaxy. Square Enix. Another Marvel game. I guess we’ll see,” reporter Jeff Grubb said previously.

Almost definitely in the works, but it’s unclear if it’s ready for an E3 reveal. Regardless, I’m excited.