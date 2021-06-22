Our Favourite Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are Down to $239 but You Need to Be Quick

Amazon Prime Day is still going and the already-discounted Sony WH-1000XM3 Noise Cancelling Headphones have been slashed even further.

Amazon is currently offering a lightning deal for the Sony XM3 headphones, which has been reduced to only $239. This deal won’t last for long and will either disappear when the headphones sell out or when the deal’s timer runs out.

We haven’t exactly been subtle about our love of the XM3’s headphones here at Gizmodo. Both the U.S. and Aussie teams alike froth them because of its ridiculous sound and noise cancelling capabilities, quick charge USB-C and just how damn comfy they are.

While the newer 1000XM4’s have been out for awhile now, the XM3 headphones are still and incredible buy. You still get superb sound and noise cancellation, USB-C, a ton of battery life (including quick charge) and they’re super comfy. There’s a reason these have been a favourite for years.

In fact, I would argue they’re still the better buy than the XM4s. Don’t get me wrong, the shiny new cans are hot. But the improvements are largely incremental. Everything that truly matters about these line of headphones you can get in the XM3s.

Considering these things are two years old and still that far ahead of the curve says a hell of a lot. And they still work just as well as they did on day one.

The MX3’s still can still retail for around $350, though you can now get a pair on sale from Amazon for just $239. Yesterday they were at $280 so if you missed out then, please enjoy an even better deal.

Cans this good are absolutely worth it in my humble opinion. I still use them daily for work and commuting, and they’re always in my carry-on for long haul flights. Well, they used to be.

Seriously the WH-1000XM3 headphones are a buy.

