Black Widow Could Be the First of Many Prequel Films According to Kevin Feige

Fans have been asking for a Black Widow movie since the first Avengers, but it never came. Now that Endgame has come and gone, we finally have a Black Widow solo film.

The future of phase four in the Marvel Cinematic Universe rests solely on Kevin Feige, and he made it clear at the Black Widow press conference attended by /Film that he’s looking to shake things up. He suggests more prequel films might be in future cinematic phases. He states, “Certainly, this film and this story is a particular case for Natasha. But the notion of exploring the past, present, and future of the MCU is certainly in the cards for all of our characters. This particular story of this particular cast is very personal, very specific to Natasha.”

Of course, Feige suggested that this kind of approach would only happen if the story is creatively compelling enough to justify a movie, but with Black Widow, his reasons for making this movie are clear. “We very specifically knew there was a large period of her life that we didn’t know about, not just her childhood, but this period of time between Civil War and Infinity War. And that period, we felt it was a right to creatively focus on being able to discover more about our past and more about our present. And… give a hint at the legacy in the future.”

Black Widow could technically be considered a phase three film since it takes place between the events of Captain America: Civil War and Avengers: Infinity War. This solo story will explore her upbringing and how she was transformed into one of the world’s deadliest assassins.

What other characters do you think deserve a prequel/solo film? I think taking a deep dive into Valkyrie’s life and the war with Hela would be exciting.

Since the social media embargo lifted last week, critics have been singing its praises, and I am AMPED to finally see it!

Black Widow arrives in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access starting on July 9, 2021