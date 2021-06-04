The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Amazon’s Mid-Year Camera Sale Includes Over $600 off a Nikon Z6 Bundle

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Published 37 mins ago: June 4, 2021 at 4:49 pm -
Filed to:Cameras
canonDeals
Amazon’s Mid-Year Camera Sale Includes Over $600 off a Nikon Z6 Bundle
Image: iStock/EKKAPHAN CHIMPALEE
At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Amazon is currently running its big mid-year sale until Sunday, June 6, and if Canon or Nikon are your camera brands of choice, we have some good news.

There’s currently a few great discounts running for these two iconic camera brand, including just over $500 off the Canon EOS RP, $100 off a EF-M 55-200mm lens and Nikon Z6 bundle that’ll save you just over $620.

There’s also a Nikon Z50 twin lens bundle, which is a great kit to start with if you’re looking to dip your toe into digital photography.

Photography can be a fulfilling profession or hobby, but it certainly doesn’t go easy on your wallet. With high-end cameras setting you back a couple thousand dollars for just the body, being able to score a great deal is always welcome.

If you’re currently looking to upgrade your DSLR, or want a shiny new lens to add to your photographic arsenal, here are some of the best camera deals currently available.

Amazon Prime Day is also coming up on June 21, so expect even more deals over the coming month.

Nikon camera bundle deals

Image: Amazon

Canon camera deals

Image: Canon
READ MORE
The Fujifilm GFX 100S Is the Company's Most Compact Large Format Camera Yet

Other camera accessory deals

If you’re already well sorted for cameras and lenses, there are still a few decent deals for camera accessories available at the moment.

The Manfrotto Befree GT XPRO aluminum tripod is currently on sale for $516 via Amazon, down from its usual price tag of $635.90. Sure, you’ll have to wait a couple weeks for it to arrive, but that’s a pretty good trade off for saving just over $200.

If you mostly use your camera for video, you can also grab a discount on the Manfrotto Befree Live Fluid tripod head, which is on sale for $138.42. You’ll save $81.53 off the usual $219.95 RRP.

If you travel around to do a lot of outdoor photography, Lowepro’s Photo Sport 200 AW II backpack has been reduced by $138.85, and is currently available for $191.10. That’s around 42% off the its $329.95 RRP.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Chris Neill

Chris Neill

Chris firmly believes that pop culture peaked with Prince's 'Batdance'.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.