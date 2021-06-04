Amazon’s Mid-Year Camera Sale Includes Over $600 off a Nikon Z6 Bundle

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

Amazon is currently running its big mid-year sale until Sunday, June 6, and if Canon or Nikon are your camera brands of choice, we have some good news.

There’s currently a few great discounts running for these two iconic camera brand, including just over $500 off the Canon EOS RP, $100 off a EF-M 55-200mm lens and Nikon Z6 bundle that’ll save you just over $620.

There’s also a Nikon Z50 twin lens bundle, which is a great kit to start with if you’re looking to dip your toe into digital photography.

Photography can be a fulfilling profession or hobby, but it certainly doesn’t go easy on your wallet. With high-end cameras setting you back a couple thousand dollars for just the body, being able to score a great deal is always welcome.

If you’re currently looking to upgrade your DSLR, or want a shiny new lens to add to your photographic arsenal, here are some of the best camera deals currently available.

Amazon Prime Day is also coming up on June 21, so expect even more deals over the coming month.

Nikon camera bundle deals

Canon camera deals

READ MORE The Fujifilm GFX 100S Is the Company's Most Compact Large Format Camera Yet

Other camera accessory deals

If you’re already well sorted for cameras and lenses, there are still a few decent deals for camera accessories available at the moment.

The Manfrotto Befree GT XPRO aluminum tripod is currently on sale for $516 via Amazon, down from its usual price tag of $635.90. Sure, you’ll have to wait a couple weeks for it to arrive, but that’s a pretty good trade off for saving just over $200.

If you mostly use your camera for video, you can also grab a discount on the Manfrotto Befree Live Fluid tripod head, which is on sale for $138.42. You’ll save $81.53 off the usual $219.95 RRP.

If you travel around to do a lot of outdoor photography, Lowepro’s Photo Sport 200 AW II backpack has been reduced by $138.85, and is currently available for $191.10. That’s around 42% off the its $329.95 RRP.