American Horror Story Season 10 Teaser is Here!

Ryan Murphy’s American Horror is coming back for a 10th season!

From its debut in 2011 with Murder House, the show has grown in budget, themes, and star power. The show has dealt with witches, cults, Aliens, the 1980s, serial killers, Vampires you name. So it is practical to ask where the show goes from here. Looks like now, fans have an answer.

Fans get a first glimpse of season 10 through two teasers released yesterday, and we now know the new season is called Double Feature. No further details are available except, there seems to be two separate themes. I’m sure the stories will be linked, or, it could end up like Quentin Tarantino and Robert Rodriguez 2007 film Grindhouse which had two separate movies Planet Terror and Death Proof.

The teaser makes you think that SIRENS will have something to do with it but with Ryan Murphy, it could really be anything.

Season 10 cast includes Macaulay Culkin, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Billie Lourd, Leslie Grossman, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and is set to premiere August 26 in the U.S.

Like other seasons, it’s expected to land on Binge in Australia, but stay tuned for a confirmed local release date.