A Quiet Place Universe is Expanding with Spin-off Film

Published 22 hours ago: June 7, 2021 at 1:20 am
Still from A Quiet Place (Image: Paramount Pictures)

A Quiet Place is becoming a cinematic universe as Paramount Pictures gave the greenlight to a spin-off film set in the same universe.

Deadline reports director Jeff Nichols is set to write and direct. There is no title or plot details, but the studio aims for a 2022 release.

Nichols is a talented filmmaker and writer with a wide range of work across genres with Midnight Special, Take Shelter, Mud, and Loving. All were original scripts he wrote. His work caught the eye of Paramount executives, and Nichols seems the best candidate to continue Krasinski’s story. Expanding this world is an excellent idea from the studio when the two films are critically and financially successful.

The first film, A Quiet Place, stars Emily Blunt and John Krasinski, grossed $US50 ($64) million domestically and $US340 ($436) million worldwide on a $US17 ($22) million budget and had the biggest opening weekend for an original horror film.

The sequel made an even bigger splash making $US57 ($73) million at the domestic box office over memorial day weekend this year.

