Where To Find All The 2021 Federal Budget Papers

We’re just a few hours away from the Australian 2021 Federal Budget being handed down. And it looks like it will include some of the biggest tech initiatives in over five years.

So it’s understandable if you’re particularly interested in how the government is spending taxpayer dollars this year. For those of you already playing at home, you may already know a bit of what to expect.

For example, we already know that $130 million is being thrown at regional connectivity, $200 million will go to MyGov upgrades and My Health Record is getting $300 million.

All of these initiatives fall under the Federal Government’s $1.2 billion Digital Economy Strategy, which was announced as part of the Budget last week.

I want to know more about the 2021 Budget

The good news is that you don’t have to rely on the highlights from treasurer Josh Frydenberg’s budget speech later this evening.

If you have a more curious disposition (which we expect from Giz readers) you might want to dig a little deeper into the Budget papers themselves – and it’s well worth it.

Not only can you find important stuff buried in there, but some pretty amusing stuff, like the time we discovered the government was planning to drop $29 million on ant eradication.

So if you have the time, we encourage you time have a look into the documents to see what the Federal Government is planning on doing with its cash this year,

Where to find the papers

If you’re not sure where to start, we’ve got your back. You’ll be able to find the entire Federal Budget papers over on the government’s budget website. If you click on it before the Budget is handed down you won’t find much besides a countdown clock.

You’ll also find the entirety of Josh Frydenberg’s speech over on this portal once it’s live.

These should all be available from 7:30pm AEDT but don’t be surprised if you need to hit F5 a few times, plenty of people will be trying to access the documents simultaneously.

We’ll also be covering the tech, science and telco news that comes out of the Federal Budget today and tomorrow so be sure to check back in!