Updates From Black Widow, Obi-Wan Kenobi, and More

Margot Robbie really wants to get Poison Ivy into the DC movieverse. Jason Behr hypes up Supergirl’s final midseason finale. Plus, a ton of clips from Army of the Dead, and behind-the-scenes on Sweet Tooth. Spoilers get!

Harley & Ivy/The DCEU

In a recent interview with Den of Geek, Margot Robbie revealed she’s been “pestering” DC and Warner Bros. to bring Poison Ivy into the DCEU.

Trust me, I chew their ear off about it all the time. They must be sick of hearing it, but I’m like, ‘Poison Ivy, Poison Ivy. Come on, let’s do it.’ I’m very keen to see a Harley-Poison Ivy relationship on screen. It’d be so fun. So I’ll keep pestering them. Don’t worry.

Black Widow

David Harbour confirmed Black Widow includes appearances from Ursa Minor, Crimson Dynamo, Sputnik, and “the rest of the Winter Guard” in a new Instagram post.

Ursa, Yelena, Nat, CD, Sputnik, I and all the rest of the winter guard look forward to sharing a popcorn bag and a big ole screen in a dark theatre with ya on July 9???? #blackwidow #redguardian

Space Jam: A New Legacy

Production has officially wrapped on Space Jam: A New Legacy, according to animator Kevin Martel on Twitter.

…and that’s a wrap! Thanks to all the Space-Jamimators who took the journey with me. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/lwDS2iF7TZ — Kevin Martel (@Ksmarts) May 8, 2021

Army of the Dead

Bloody-Disgusting additionally has five new clips from Army of the Dead.

The Convent

A girl at boarding school boasts the unique ability to smell ghosts in the trailer for The Convent, a Thai horror film gearing up for a U.S. release.

Obi-Wan Kenobi

On a recent appearance with Jimmy Kimmel, Ewan McGregor teased filming a “very special” scene on Star Wars celebration day May 4, while also teasing that his costume for the series will be “slightly different.”

#EwanMcGregor on the set of the Kenobi series (!!!!!!) talking about doing a special scene on May 4th and getting back into his Obi-Wan costume (which is apparently "slightly different" ????)……… this is making our entire day. #ObiWanKenobi pic.twitter.com/XsLqamk4II — All Things Kenobi (@allthingskenobi) May 11, 2021

Girl in the Woods

Stefanie Scott, Misha Osherovich, Sofia Bryant, Will Yun Lee, Kylie Liya Page, Reed Diamond, and Leonard Roberts have joined the cast of Peacock’s Girl in the Woods. Scott will play Carrie, “a mysterious warrior who escaped from a cult-like colony that guards the world from monsters hidden behind a secret door in the woods” opposite Lee as Arthur “AD” Deane, “Carrie’s former mentor turned foe who is tasked with hunting Carrie down and returning her to the colony so she can face the consequence of her desertion.”

Osherovich will take on the role of Nolan, “the child of environmental activists embroiled in the town debate about the safety of the local mine and a bullied teen exploring gender identity” while Bryant has been cast as Tasha, “the child of miners on the opposite side of the environmental debate.” Meanwhile, Diamond will play Hosea, “the leader of the colony in the woods tasked with protecting its secrets” alongside Roberts as Alex, “Tasha’s loving father and leader of the West Pine miners.” Page will round out the cast as Sara — “Carrie’s former best friend and flame from The Colony.”

[Deadline]

Supergirl

Jason Behr described this week’s midseason finale of Supergirl as “the most intense episode” he’s been a part of during a recent interview with TV Line.

This is definitely the most intense episode of Supergirl that I’ve been a part of.I t seems like all hope is lost and yet, there is that little kernel, and they’re all racing against the clock because the Phantom Zone is crumbling before their very eyes. The idea behind the Phantoms is that when they come into contact with you, all of your worst fears and nightmares are real, and you see the worst of your imagination come to life. All the Super Friends experience something like that.

Fear the Walking Dead

Spoiler TV has synopses for “Mother” and “USS Pennsylvania” — the May 24 and June 7 episodes of Fear the Walking Dead.

While held prisoner by Teddy, Alicia reunites with old friends and must confront her past. Fear the Walking Dead is starring Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia, Maggie Grace as Althea, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as Naomi, Karen David as Grace and Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar. –

Motives are revealed and convictions are tested as our heroes rush to stop Teddy’s plan. Fear the Walking Dead is starring Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia, Maggie Grace as Althea, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay Garcia as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as Naomi, Karen David as Grace and Ruben Blades as Daniel Salazar.

Sweet Tooth

Finally, Robert Downey, Jr., Susan Downey, Jeff Lemire, Jim Mickle, and Nonso Anozie discuss Sweet Tooth in a new featurette.

Banner art by Jim Cook