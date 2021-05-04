The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Turn Your Amazon Echo Dot Into an Ageing Baby Yoda With Male Pattern Baldness

Andrew Liszewski

Andrew Liszewski

Published 16 hours ago: May 4, 2021 at 5:00 pm -
Filed to:amazon
amazon echofictionfictional charactersfortnitegrogujediotterboxsithsmart speakersyoda
Turn Your Amazon Echo Dot Into an Ageing Baby Yoda With Male Pattern Baldness
Image: OtterBox
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

A few months after OtterBox gave the Echo Dot a Baby Yoda facelift last year, Amazon revealed a complete redesign of the smart speaker, making it rounder to squeeze better speakers inside. So OtterBox is back with another Grogu-themed stand for the fourth-generation Echo Dot, but this time around, the Child isn’t looking as adorable.

Admittedly, OtterBox’s first Baby Yoda smart speaker stand made the Force-wielding alien look like it was the victim of a vengeful Sith (or clumsy Jedi) who’d accidentally lopped off the top of his head with a lightsaber, leaving mostly just Grogu’s green pointy ears behind.

Image: OtterBox Image: OtterBox

But we’re not sure the Child fares much better this time around, because when the fourth-generation Amazon Echo Dot is paired with OtterBox’s new stand, Grogu looks less like an infant and more like a middle-aged alien who has yet to figure out how to use the Force to battle a severely receding hairline.

May the Fourth celebrations be as happy as possible — just the way the Jedis wanted.

About the Author

Andrew Liszewski

Andrew Liszewski

Senior Staff Reporter

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.