Titans Season Three Premieres in August With New Villains and New Heroes

HBO MAX confirms season three of Titans will hit streaming in August 2021. One could say the show is somewhat connected to the CW/DC universe as Greg Berlanti helped develop the show as Berlanti is responsible for the expansive DC universe at the CW network. Greg Walker and Sarah Schechter act as executive producers on Titans.

The release date comes on the heels of new casting and character announcements for the show. Mad Men alum Vincent Kartheiser will play the DC villain Scarecrow, actress Savannah Welch is Barbara Gordon, and Jay Lycurgo is Tim Drake. The three will also star alongside series regulars Brenton Thwaites (Dick Grayson), Anna Diop (Star Fire), Teagan Croft (Raven), and Ryan Potter (Beast Boy), and Alan Ritchson (Hawk).

Collider spoke with Ritchson about the upcoming new season, and here’s what he had to say.

“It’s the best season yet, and I’m not using hyperbole. Show shows are very big, and this is one of those shows that’s very big. It’s a huge cast. It’s a huge property. There are a million different ways to tell the story and it sometimes takes a season or two to figure out who to focus on and what exactly is driving this thing. They’ve done a really good job. All of the seasons have been good, but there’s an excellence to this because everybody has figured out what we wanna focus on and who we wanna tell the story through. It’s just a little more focused than it has been, and it’s working really well. It’s the best season yet, by far.”

Teen Titans was created by Bob Haney, Bruno Premiani for DC comics in 1964. The Titans have two animated adaptations on Cartoon Network Teen Titans and Teen Titans Go. However, the live action Titans is a gritty, grounded take on the young heroes.

Editor’s Note: Titans: Season Three will likely land on Netflix in Australia, but no local release date has been given.