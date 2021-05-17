Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 Is Slinging a Bunch of Phone and Mobile Plan Deals

Click Frenzy Mayhem 2021 is set to kick off from 7pm (AEDT) May 18, but a few telcos have kicked things off early by offering some impressive deals. If you’re in the market for a new mobile plan, or even just a new phone, you’ll want to check out these offers.

Be sure to check back in on this post, as we’ll be updating it as more deals become available when Click Frenzy Mayhem officially starts tomorrow.

Boost Mobile’s Click Frenzy Mayhem deal

If you’re looking for a prepaid SIM, Boost Mobile has you covered. During Click Frenzy Mayhem, Boost has discounted its $30 prepaid SIM down to $10.

This prepaid Boost Mobile SIM will give you 20GB along with 20GB bonus data on your first three recharges, and also allows you to rollover unused data.

Circles.Life’s Click Frenzy Mayhem deal

During Click Frenzy Mayhem, Optus-powered telco Circles.Life is offering a discount across its range of SIM-only plans. The monthly price for each of these plans has been reduced by $10, which means you’ll be paying $8/month for its 8GB plan and $28/month for its 100GB plan.

The stand out deal is Circles.Life’s 20GB plan, which has not only been reduced to $18/month but also comes with an additional 30GB of data each month.

This $10 discount lasts for the first 12 months you’re with the telco, so you’ll be saving $120 all up. After this period, the price will jump back up to its usual price. Luckily, there aren’t any contracts so you can leave at any time.

Kogan Mobile’s Click Frenzy Mayhem deal

Kogan Mobile is running a pre-paid plan offer that will let you doing its 90-day recharge with 60GB for only $14.90. Considering that a recharge like this would usually set you back $99.90, being able to save yourself a hefty $85 is pretty nice deal. The 60GB is divided into three 30-day lots of 20GB.

This deal is only available for new customers as a one time offer until November 12. Since it’s a pre-paid plan, you can bounce to another provider once your 90 days are up.

If you’re not looking for a new mobile plan, Kogan is also offering discounts across a range of smartphones.

Vodafone’s Click Frenzy Mayhem deals

Vodafone has a couple of deals running for Click Frenzy Mayhem this year. First up, the telco is offering to knock $100 off the iPhone 12 Mini (64GB) when paired with one of its mobile plans.

The good news is that Vodafone is also offering deals for its mobile plans that’ll give you more data for less each month. These deals includes $35/month for a 50GB plan, $45/month for a 100GB plan and$60/month for a 500GB plan.

These Vodafone mobile plan deal aren’t related to Click Frenzy Mayhem.

If you’re looking for a new phone plan while on a budget, Vodafone is offering the mid-range Samsung Galaxy A11 for only $2/month. This discount is only availble if you stay connected for 36 months, and will save you $180 all up.

Much like the iPhone 12 Mini, this handset can be combined with one of the telco’s mobile plan deals.

We’re still waiting on more deals to drop but they’ll definitely be coming over the next few hours so don’t forget to check back!