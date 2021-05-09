Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Confirms Multiple Post-Credit Scenes

Comic book movies are in the business of post-credit scenes, and according to James Gunn, his Suicide Squad film may have more than one. How do we know this? Well, this Tweet gives a pretty clear indication he has something up his sleeve.

“A”? — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 6, 2021

Gunn is doing a complete 180 from David Ayer’s 2016 Suicide Squad film. He told Den of Geek, he added as many off-the-wall characters as possible to have the freedom to unpack them all.

“I wanted to do the things that other spectacle films haven’t been able to do, which is really take my time and investigate these characters, get to know them, focus on the character aspects, focus on who they were, and deal with time in a different way than it’s been dealt with in these movies,” he says.

Gunn also mentions the film’s antagonist. It’s such a wacky choice that it’s easy to think he’s joking, but he’s dead serious. “Starro is hilarious because he’s ridiculous. He’s a giant, cerulean blue starfish, but he’s also f**king terrifying.” Gunn wants to make fans laugh but terrify them as well.

“When I was a kid, I thought that was the scariest thing of all time, and I think that exemplifies what this movie is: it is ridiculous, and it’s also terrifying and serious. So he works really well as the villain of the movie – as one of the villains, actually.”

There is a bunch of new cast addition to the lineup of degenerate anti-heroes from DC comics.

Idris Elba as Bloodsport

John Cena as Peacemaker

Peter Capaldi as The Thinker

Michael Rooker as Savant

David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man

Mayling Ng as Mongal

Nathan Fillion as TDK

Pete Davidson as Blackguard

The only actors/characters returning from the Ayer’s Suicide Squad movie are Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang — with king shark voiced by Sylvester Stallone.

The Suicide Squad releases on August 5 in Australia.