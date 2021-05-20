Sennheiser Is Flogging a Bunch of Deals for Headphones and Earbuds Right Now

Do you need a new pair of headphones and love a bargain? Well, good news, because Amazon is running a sale on a range of Sennheiser products, including 45% off the PXC 550 II headphones and $200 off the Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds.

You can check out more info about these bargains below, along with a few other deals for Sennheiser headphones, earbuds and gaming headset that are currently available.

Released back in April of last year, Sennheiser’s Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds are lightweight with active noise cancelling and passive noise isolation. As far as in-ear headphones go, they’re one one of the best performing products on the market. Dropping almost $500 on any pair of earbuds can feel a bit daunting, but when you’re saving $199, this is an offer you can’t refuse.

You can get 7 hours of playback from the earbuds, which can be extended to a total of 28 hours via the charging case. The earbuds offer touchpad controls and a range of customisable playback options that are available via Sennheiser’s Smart Control app.

You can grab the Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds for $299.97 here.

The Sennheiser Momentum headphones are currently on sale for $465, down from $599. That’s still a chunky price figure, even with the discount. However, if you’re someone who craves the highest quality audio experience possible, these Momentum headphones don’t disappoint. When playing music, these headphones seperate the individual frequencies of the bass, mid-range and treble, which will make sure you’re hearing everything loud and clear.

These wireless headphones have an active noise cancellation feature, with battery life of 17 hours (when ANC is disabled, that is). That $465 price tag still might be pretty steep ask for some, but these Sennheiser Momentum headphones are worth a punt if you want high quality audio playback.

Good audio is essential when gaming. It helps immerse into the game, creating atmosphere that draws you into its world. Can you imagine playing something as simple as Super Mario without those iconic sound effects and music? You’d have fun, sure, but there’d be something lost in the experience. A good speaker or headset is essential.

Made as a collaboration between Sennheiser and EPOS, the GSP 350 headset is designed to be bring high-end audio to gaming. The headset offers 7.1 Dolby surround sound, along with control options that will let you customise the soundscape to better fit you.

As mentioned earlier, this headset’s $219 price has been reduced by ovr 50%, so you’ll only pay $107.10.

It doesn’t have an active noise cancellation feature, but that chunky design offers a good degree of sound isolation. The boom arm also has an automatic mute function when you raise it up. Just be aware that this headset uses a USB connection, so make sure you have a spare port ready for it.

The Senneiser EPOS GSP 601 headset is also on sale for $199, down from the usual $319. This head has some impressive noise cancelling and sound isolation. It also uses a 3.5mm input jack, so it’s compatible with your Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and/or Xbox Series X.

Sennheiser’s PXC II are one of the best sounding pairs of headphones currently available on the market. Designed to be the Sennheiser’s answer to Sony’s WH-1000XM3 headphones, the quality and clarity of audio playback is very solid. These headphones are quick to pair via Bluetooth, and maintain a strong connection, with well performing active noise cancellation and an impressive 30-hour battery life to boot

You can currently grab a pair of PXC II headphones for $299.95, saving yourself just over $249.05 from the usual $549 RRP.

If you’re more of an in-ear headphones person, the Sennheiser Momentum Free earbuds are also on sale today with a huge $205 discount. Instead of the usual price tag of $295, you’ll only have to pay $89.95.

The Sennheiser Momentum Free earbuds has a battery life of around six hours and are wireless, but still wired. You pair them via Bluetooth, but the individual earbuds are still connected by a cable. As someone who frequently misplaces wireless earbuds, having them tethered to one another definitely sweetens the deal.

If you’re more of a wireless and an in-ear person, the Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds are currently on sale for $146, down from $299. That’s just over half off the RRP, which is a pretty nice discount for a pretty nice pair of wireless earbuds.

These wireless earbuds have a playback time of 7 hours, with an additional 13 available from the charging case. These earbuds don’t have an active noise cancellation feature, which is an understandable for some. However, these Sennheiser earbuds do have a passive noise cancellation, so it can still block out some external sounds, letting you focus more on your music.

If you’re someone who needs high-end audio performance, you probably already know that these headphones aren’t for you. However, if you’re in need for a pair of headphones that you toss in your backpack and/or leave at the office, so you can leave your fancy, expensive headphones at home, the Sennheiser HD 300 aren’t a bad choice.

You can currently pick up a pair of the Sennheiser HD 300 headphones for $78.39, which is around $30.61 off what other Australian retailers are asking. For what you’re paying you get some pretty great audio quality.

Unsurprisingly, these headphones don’t have an active noise cancellation function, but the padding offers decent level of noise isolation.

If you’re looking for a pair of wireless headphones with active noise cancellation that won’t blow out your budget, the Sennhesier HD 450BT could be the answer to your problems. While these aren’t the best headphones available currently on sale, the HD 450BT is a solid all-rounder option at a fairly reasonable discount price.

These headphones have a battery life of around 30 hours, along with in-built voice assistant support so you can easily interact with your smart devices from the push of button.

You can grab a pair of the wireless Sennheiser HD 450BT headphones for $199 here.

