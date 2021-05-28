Samsung Just Announced Two New Tablets For Australia

Australia loves the Samsung Tabs, so it’s unsurprising that the company just announced two new tablets for our market: The Tab S7 FE and the Tab A7 Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE

‘SE’ is the lettering that Samsung has began attaching to the entry-level versions of its flagship phones over the last year or so. So it stands to reason that this makes the Tab S7 FE the ‘light’ version of last year’s popular tablet.

The new tablet has the same 12.4-inch frame, S-Pen functionality and 5G support, but with slightly more humble specs. This includes an LCD display, 2×2.2GHz + 6×1.8GHz Ocata-core processor, 8MP rear camera and two smaller storage and RAM options — 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB.

That being said, it still has the dual Dolby ATMOS speaker system and the battery on the FE is actually larger than the regular Tab S7, coming in at 10,000 mAh.

Tab A7 Lite



If you’re looking for something presumably even more affordable, there is also the A7 Lite.

This smaller lad comes in at 8.7-inches and has a LCD display, 4×2.3GHz + 4×1.8GHz Octa-core processr, 32GB storage, 3GB RAM, 8MP rear camera and 5,100 mAh battery.

How much do they cost and when can I buy one?

While we don’t have the pricing for these yet, we do know that the S7 FE will be quite a bit more expensive than the A7 Lite. This is because the U.S. pricing was recently announced, with the S7 FE having an RRP of $US879, with the come A7 Lite coming in at $US159.

Both the Tab S7 FE and the A7 Lite will release in Australia in June. Local pricing isn’t available yet but we will update this post once we know more.

The S7 Lite will come in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green and Mystic Pink. The A7 Lite will come in Grey and Silver.