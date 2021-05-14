You Can Save up to $500 on Select Samsung Galaxy Phones Right Now

Need a new phone but don’t want to pay full price for it? If you just happen to be an Android or Samsung die-hard, or just love a cheaper smartphone, there’s a few good deals going for Samsung Galaxy models right now.

Both Vodafone and Telstra are both running promotions for Samsung’s Galaxy S20 and S21+ handsets, respectively. In the case of the former, you can save $500 of the cost of the previous iteration of Samsung’s Galaxy S series.

Read on for info about all of these Galaxy deals.

Vodafone’s Samsung Galaxy S20 deal

If you’re someone who isn’t particularly fussed on having the newest smartphone model and are just happy with something new-ish, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is still a decent handset. If you grab this phone through Vodafone, the telco will knock an impressive $500 off its price tag.

With Vodafone, you can also nab some additional savings as the telco is currently running additional deals across all of its mobile plans.

You can get a plan that includes 500GB of data for only $60/month (down from $120). If you’re looking for something with a little less data, there’s also the $35/month plan that includes 50GB, and the $45/month for 100GB

You can check out Vodafone’s Galaxy S20 plans below:

Telstra’s Samsung Galaxy S21+ deal

Released back in January, the Galaxy S21+ is the latest iteration of Samsung’s flagship smartphone. Telstra is currently offering a $300 discount on the handset, regardless of which plan you pair it with.

Under its 6.7″ FHD+ LTPS display, the Galaxy S21+ runs on an Exynos 2100 CPU, has 8GB of RAM and a 4,800 mAh battery. It has three rear-mounted cameras: 12MP Ultra wide, 12MP main, 64MP telephoto.

Telstra is also still running a deal for its Extra Large Mobile Plan. With this promotion, the Extra Large plan will only cost you $65/month, down from $115, and includes 180GB of data. That means you can save an additional $600 over 12-months, alongside the $300 you’re saving on the Galaxy S21+.

Check out all of Telstra’s Galaxy S21+ plans below: