Robert Palmer Watkins Gets Recurring Role On The Walking Dead: World Beyond

Robert Palmer Watkins on General Hospital. (Screenshot: ABC)

Actor Robert Palmer Watkins has landed a recurring role in The Walking Dead universe.

Deadline reports Watkins will reprise his role as Lieutenant Frank Newton in the second season of AMC’s The Walking Dead: The World Beyond after making an excellent first impression.

Watkins’ acting credits include the role of Dillon Quartermaine on General Hospital, co-lead in Leah Sturgis Trapped Inn, and lead in Brian Ulrich’s action thriller, Last Three Days.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is the second spin off of The Walking Dead, with Fear The Walking Dead being the first. World Beyond was created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete. Gimple and Negrete are executive producers with Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert, and Brian Bockrath.

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is the YA look into the zombie apocalypse as it follows four friends who brave the harsh world for a critical mission. Protected and pursued by nefarious forces, this coming-of-age story challenges everything they know about the world and forces them to forge a new path for themselves.

Do you watch The Walking Dead: World Beyond? Do you think it has the same staying power as the previous shows?

