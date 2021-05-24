The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Rick and Morty’s New Trailer Introduces Rick’s Deadly ‘Little Me’

Published 7 hours ago: May 25, 2021 at 12:45 am -
I'm very concerned about what the trigger might be. (Screenshot: Adult Swim)

Adult Swim really doesn’t want you to forget that the fifth season of Rick and Morty comes out next month. As such, here is the third new trailer for the show, the second released in May, with a new assortment of all the buck wild nonsense that Rick and/or Morty will afflict on themselves, their family, and the universe at large.

We’d already seen the Namor-esque “strange, horny ocean man” and the Voltron in previous trailers for the much-beloved Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon animated series, but there are more than enough new snippets to marvel at, including but not limited to: Turkey soldiers, the simultaneous destruction of American monuments, what looks to be a female Captain Planet, a giant turkey soldier, and whatever the hell is happening when an odd-looking Rick takes off his cranium and pulls out a gun while driving in the desert. And, of course, the requisite reminder that all of this entertainment comes at the cost of Morty’s education and probably his sanity, too. If you spotted more new stuff — and you surely did — feel free to mention it in the comments.

Rick and Morty season five premieres on Rick & Morty Day, formerly known as June 20, a very made-up holiday by Adult Swim which promises to be “an out of this world celebration with sneak peeks, behind the scenes footage and special surprises across TV, digital and social, kicking off the global premieres of the new season” according to the network’s PR department.

Editor’s Note: Stay tuned for where the season will air in Australia.

