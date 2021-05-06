This Handheld Massage Gun Is $65 off Today

If you’re one of those people who’s been dying to get their hands on a deep muscle massager gun, today is the day my friends. The RENPHO Deep Tissue Muscle Massage is currently on sale for $159 on Amazon (usually $179.99, save $20), and you can get an extra $45 off coupon just by ticking the lil’ box under the price to apply. I’d suggest you get to get in quick, real quick as you never know when these sales will end.

RENPHO Deep Tissue Muscle Massage gun is a handheld massage tool that applies pulses of concentrated pressure deep into your muscle tissue. It helps relieve joint soreness, muscle tension, chronic pains, and can be used for daily relaxation, you know if you like that punching feeling.

It has 5 different heads and 5 massage intensities, so you can select what type of massage you need and for which muscle group, just like if a real masseuse was there doing it for you. It takes 30 seconds per muscle group to improve muscle recovery, flexibility, and coordination with this deep muscle massager.

It’s also known to help relax tight muscles and breaks up knots, by digging deep to provide much-needed relief. Perfect for serious sports athletes, bodybuilders and those with dense body mass post-workout.

It comes with a carry case, so you can easily take it to the gym, training field, office, school, or anywhere really. It’s also got up to 6 hours of battery life off a single charge, so you can pummel yourself real good.

With a high power brushless motor, this muscle gun massager helps you relieve muscle stiffness and soreness and improve the overall health of the body’s soft tissue.

RENPHO is also slinging savings left right and centre today, by slashing the prices on their leg massager, foot massager and eye massager too — but you’ve got to get in quick, the same midnight rules apply.

Massage guns this affordable are hard to come by, with this Naipo one selling out within 48 hours of Lifehacker writing about it and Theraguns ranging anywhere from $399-$899.

