Aussies Have Designed a Poo-Powered EV, Because We Get Shit Done

Australia’s first poo-powered electric SUV has hit the road. Yes, you read that right.

This poo-powered SUV is the second vehicle in Urban Utilities waste-powered car fleet. You may remember Urban Utilities as the company that is also investing in poo-eating superbugs.

The Queensland company unveiled its first poo vehicle back in 2017. This latest SUV addition is appropriately named ‘Number 2’.

If you’re wondering how exactly this waste-powered vehicle works, you’re not alone.

The power of poo

The Number 2 car or, as Urban Utilities calls it, the S-Poo-V runs on electricity generated by human waste.

“On average, one person’s daily habits can generate enough electricity to make the car travel around 450 metres,” a spokesperson for Urban Utilities, said in a statement.

The electricity is produced by biogas from sewage treatment which is fed into a cogeneration unit at the wastewater treatment plant.

It takes 150,000 litres of sewage to power one full charge of the car, which gets a range of 450km. This process results in zero emissions from the car and saves around $1,700 in petrol costs.

The plant is located in Oxley, Brisbane meaning thousands of Queenslanders are potentially contributing to Number 2 without knowing it.

“More than 330,000 people in Brisbane’s south and west are helping to create fuel for our poo-powered cars every time they flush,” the spokesperson said.

Urban Utilities saves $1.7 million a year by converting poo into electricity to power its two QLD-based plants.

“By harnessing the power of poo, we’re reducing our operating costs and helping the environment by using a more sustainable energy source so it’s a win/win.”

So, what does a poo-powered SUV look like? Just like a normal SUV but with a giant poo emoji painted on its side, of course.

????Introducing…Number 2! Australia’s first poo-powered electric SUV.???? Now, we know what you’re thinking… where does the poo go? How much poo does it take to fill up? Does it smell? ????Read all the facts here: https://t.co/POqro43wmx pic.twitter.com/xnAr9GoqhC — Urban Utilities (@UrbanUtilities) May 25, 2021

This car is officially on the road so Brisbane locals may see the eye-catching car driving around town soon.

The number of poo-powered cars is maxed at two right now but, seeing as there’s no lack of human waste, we could see the fleet continue to expand.