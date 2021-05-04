Officeworks Has Pulled Apple’s AirTags From Sale Over Safety Concerns

Officeworks has pulled the Apple AirTags from its shelves until further notice for an undisclosed safety reason. However, it seems like it may be due to access to the button battery.

AirTags removed from Officeworks shelves and online

Word of the AirTags removal were first floating around Reddit on Monday.

One user posted in r/Australia about their experience trying to buy AirTags in a South Australian store.

“Staff at the counter could see on their system that they had some in stock, and one staff member even remembered selling them on Friday, but they couldn’t find them today,” the user wrote in a post.

They went onto say that an Officeworks representative told them that the AirTags were removed due to safety concerns, specifically regarding how easy it is for the button-cell battery to be removed by a child.

While the Redditor said that this information had not been verified, at least part of it has been confirmed to Gizmodo Australia.

“The Apple Air Tag range will temporarily be unavailable for purchase from Officeworks,” an Officeworks representative said in an email.

“The product will not be stocked by Officeworks until further guidance is provided from the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.”

Officeworks would not confirm what the issue with the AirTags supposedly is.

“Officeworks continues to work with Apple to address any safety concerns,” the representative said.

AirTags accessories on the Officeworks site are currently going to dead links.

Button cell batteries are a big safety concern in Australia

If the problem is indeed the button cell battery (also known as coin cells), it’s not difficult to work out why.

Our own testing of the AirTags has revealed that it only takes a small twist to remove the backing of the device to reveal the battery.

This is a huge concern, particularly in Australia, as three children have died from swallowing these kinds of batteries since 2013.

And according to Product Safety Australia (as quoted by Choice), an estimated 20 children a week are taken to emergency departments across Australia due to swallowing button batteries.

The ACCC also launched a safety campaign regarding the dangers of button batteries in November 2020.

While this is still not confirmed to be the issue, it’s unclear what else it could be. And at the time of writing AirTags are still available to purchase from Apple online as well as other retailers such as JB Hi-Fi and Big W. So it doesn’t seem like there has been directive from the ACCC.

Gizmodo Australia has reached out to the ACCC and Apple for comment and clarification regarding Officeworks’ removal of the AirTags.

Disclosure: the author owns shares in Apple.