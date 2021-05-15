Monica Rambeau Scenes Were Cut From WandaVision and Here’s Why!

WandaVision writer Jac Schaeffer has been holding OUT!

On Entertainment Weekly’s The Awardist podcast with Schaeffer discusses why a specific scene from Monica Rambeau’s (Teyonah Parris) story had to be cut.

“My pitch was mapped to the stages of grief, it ended up being kind of a reductive thing,” said Schaeffer. “I don’t know if you know this or not, Teyonah, but [Monica] had a therapist in the base, the pop-up base. There were therapy scenes because we, in the [writers’] room, were very pro-therapy.”

WandaVision remained invested in exploring the effects of grieving and trauma. If you’ve watched the show, you know Monica Rambeau went through a lot to become the hero she is today, and Schaeffer was itching to give the audience access into her psyche with scenes of her speaking to a therapist. Unfortunately, it was deleted due to timing. Schaeffer states, “We were like, ‘Well, we’ve got to have a therapist,’ and then realised that there’s not a lot of time in the pop-up [S.W.O.R.D.] base [outside Westview] for Monica to be stepping into her sessions at all.”

Well, that sucks! I hope they release the scene because I would like to know what’s going on inside Monica’s head. It might give us some perspective of what’s to come when Monica, Carol Danvers (Brie Larson), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) come together in the film The Marvels set to release in 2022.

What do you think? Should they release that deleted scene? Let us know!

