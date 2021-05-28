Start Your Own Home Cinema for Under $100 With This Mini Projector Deal

Do you want to bring the full cinema experience to your living room or backyard, but not sure where to start? A portable projector is the perfect way to bring the movie theatre experience home.

The DR. J Professional mini projector is a great place to start, especially when you can currently grab it for $89.99, down from $129.99. This deal comes in the form of a $40 discount coupon on the projector’s RRP, which will be applied when you checkout. Considering that this projector has previously retailed for up to $199.99, that’s a pretty good bargain.

If you’re worried that the room you plan on setting it up in might not have enough wall space, the projected screen size is adjustable, ranging from 32-inches to 170-inches. This projector also comes with a 100-inch projector screen, so you’ll be able to set everything up straight out of the box.

DR. J Professional’s mini projector specs

Native resolution: 1920 x 1080

Throw distance: 1.5 – 5m

Weight: 1.36 kg

Ports: TV BOX, HDMI, VGA, USB, AV, SD (1080P Supported)

Speakers: Built-in

Battery life: No batteries required (AC plugin)

Lamp life: 40,000 hours

Are there any important projector accessories?

Yes, there are some essential components you’ll need to complete your set up. The bad news is that depending on how fancy you want to go, they can be expensive. The good news is that if you shop smart, you’ll be able to pick up these accessories for relatively cheap.

Some laptops come with a HDMI port, so you’re able to plug it directly into the projector via a HDMI cable.

If your laptop, or computer, doesn’t have an available HDMI port, you can get around this by using an USB to HDMI adapter. You’ll still need a HDMI cable to connect the adapter to the projector too.

As mentioned before, this portable projector comes bundled with a screen. However, if you think you’ll need something bigger to project onto, you can pick up this 120-inch screen for a decent price.

Can I plug my phone into the projector?

The short answer is yes, you are able to plug your phone or tablet into the projector. However, you’ll need a specific HDMI adapter dongle to do so.

If you want to use an iPhone or iPad to watch something on your projector, you’ll need Apple’s Lightning Digital AV Adapter. For an Samsung Galaxy phone or tablet, you’ll need a USB-C to HDMI dongle.

Again, having the correct dongle is only half the solution here. You’ll still need a HDMI cable too.

You can grab the DR. J Professional mini projector here.