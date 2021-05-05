The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Marvel's Loki Will Mischievously Show Up on Disney+ a Few Days Early

Germain Lussier

Hi Tom. (Screenshot: Marvel Studios)
Leave it to Loki to screw everything up. The next Disney+ series from Marvel Studios was set to debut on Friday, June 11, following the scheduling pattern set by WandaVision and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier. But it seems that’s not how Loki does things: the show will now debut June 9, which is a Wednesday, and continue to debut on Wednesdays instead of Fridays.

Here’s Tom Hiddleston breaking the news with a decidedly Mean Girls catch phrase.

On the one hand, there’s not a lot to analyse here. The show is coming out on a different day of the week than the others. Big deal, right? Well, yes and no. What’s the thought behind the move? Both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier were huge successes for Disney; their Friday releases meant they dominated cultural conversation not just for the weekend, but the week that followed. It feels very “God of Mischief” to drop on Wednesday and disrupt your regularly scheduled work week — but beyond that, is the hope to somehow get more buzz by having three days per week to break down the show? And if so, why change it up now?

All good things to discuss in the comments below. But the main takeaway is that Loki is arriving a few days early; he’ll see you Wednesday evenings around 6 pm AEST from June 9.

