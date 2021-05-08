The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Marvel’s Falcon Becomes Captain America in This VFX Video Breaking Down His Transformation

Germain Lussier

Published 2 days ago: May 8, 2021 at 10:00 am -
Filed to:captain america
eric levenfalconfictional charactersio9lokimarvel comics characterssam wilsonwinter soldieryoutube
Real Anthony Mackie, fake everything else. (Screenshot: YouTube/Marvel)
Sam Wilson goes through quite the transformation over the course of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, and this new VFX video breaks down how he starts the show and how he ends it — first as the Falcon, and ultimately as Captain America.

The video, which was created by Marvel for its YouTube channel, features an interview with VFX Supervisor Eric Leven, who takes us through two big action scenes. First, episode one’s big opening where the Falcon saves an American soldier in midair, and second, the moment in the “series finale” (according to Marvel’s interviewer) of Sam’s true arrival as Captain America.

Both moments are great, and more real than expected. Then, you’ll also see how VFX was forced to fix Sam’s new cowl, which was impossible to create in reality.

Just something to fill that Friday Marvel void now that both WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are over — and there’s still about another month before Loki arrives.

About the Author

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

