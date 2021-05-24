Loki Teases a Whole Multiverse of Trickster Gods

Thor: Love & Thunder teases some new updates for New Asgard. Dwayne Johnson shares a few behind-the-scenes looks at Black Adam. Plus, what’s to come on Legends of Tomorrow, more footage from Cruella, and Netflix shares a glimpse at its latest Scandanavian genre acquisition, Katla. Spoilers, away!

Phantom

Deadline reports screenwriter Anthony McCarten and his Muse of Fire Productions will team with SB Projects and Compelling Pictures on Phantom — “a music-filled, big scale, contemporary psychological thriller” based on Gaston Leroux’s Phantom of the Opera. Said to be “in the vein of Black Swan and Misery” the project is “set in London’s contemporary music scene” yet intends to “upend the romanticism associated with previous interpretations and instead lean into the suspense and horror that was a big part of the book.”

Thor: Love & Thunder

Set photos of what’s presumed to be New Asgard have surfaced, including a building labelled “Asgard Tours Aerial Sightseeing.” Head on over to The Daily Mail to see more.

Black Adam

Dwayne Johnson also shared two new pictures from the set of Black Adam on Instagram.

Last Night in Soho

A ten-second teaser for Edgar Wright’s Last Night in Soho continues to reveal absolutely nothing about it.

Cruella

Meanwhile, the latest Cruella featurette tries to sell you its ‘70s-inspired soundtrack — coming soon from Walt Disney Records, of course.

A Classic Horror Story

Netflix has also released a ghoulish teaser for A Classic Horror Story — a film described as “the Italian Midsommar meets Texas Chain Saw Massacre.”

Loki

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, Kevin Feige revealed Loki will meet alternate versions of himself from separate timelines in his new Disney+ series.

Part of the fun of the multiverse and playing with time is seeing other versions of characters, and other versions of the titular character in particular. He’s been around for thousands of years. He had all sorts of adventures. Wanting to fill in the blanks and see much more of Loki’s story [was] the initial desire [for the series].

We also have a new trailer in which Mobius tells Loki to “start taking things seriously.”

Loki/Luca/The Mysterious Benedict Society

Speaking of, a new Disney+ trailer contains footage from Loki, Pixar’s Luca, and The Mysterious Benedict Society.

Legends of Tomorrow

Astra copes with mortality in the trailer for “The Satanist’s Apprentice” — the June 6 return episode of Legends of Tomorrow.

BE CAREFUL WHAT YOU WISH FOR – With Astra (Olivia Swann) now a mortal, she finds it hard to adapt to the real world with no guidance from Constantine (Matt Ryan). Frustrated and lonely, Astra makes a new friend who promises to help her, but her eagerness for the easy way out could have some real repercussions for those closest to her. Meanwhile, Sara (Caity Lotz) meets the person responsible for her kidnapping and tries to convince others to help her escape. Dominic Purcell, Nick Zano, Tala Ashe, Jes Macallan, Adam Tsekham, Lisseth Chavez and Shayan Sobhian also star. Caity Lotz directed the episode written by Keto Shimizu & Ray Utarnachitt (605). Original airdate 6/6/2021.

Charmed



Mel’s head will explode unless she surrenders to the Tomb of Chaos when Charmed returns this June 11.

Pokemon Journeys: The Series

A new trailer for Pokemon Journeys teases returns from Ash’s Bulbasaur, Charizard, and Infernape.

Pokemon Journeys Episode 68 Preview. Airs – May 28, 06:55 JST. #Anipoke pic.twitter.com/GuzgTrovtH — Anipoke Fandom (@AnipokeFandom) May 21, 2021

Evil

Paramount+ has finally released a trailer for the second season of Evil.

Katla

Finally, a subglacial volcano awakens an ancient evil in the trailer for Katla, a Scandanavian horror series coming to Netflix on June 17.

