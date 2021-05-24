iOS 14.6 Has Some Big Security Fixes You Probably Want

Mere weeks after the big iOS 14.5 update dropped, Apple is back with yet another patch, and with good reason. iOS 14.6 has itself some security updates for iPhones, iPads, and iPod Touch devices.

This isn’t the first time that Apple has had to address security in iOS 14. Back in February the iOS 14.4.1 update included a mysterious security fix that seemed to be aimed at the OS being jail broken.

What’s new about the update?

iOS 14.6 brings a few changes! This includes Family Sharing for the Apple Card (in supported countries, which doesn’t include Australia) subscriptions for Apple Podcasts.

On the Apple Music front, iOS 14.6 includes support for Dolby Atmos and lossless audio. This functionality should go live sometime in June.

And AirTags now have the ability to add an email address, rather than a phone number, for the Find My network.

But most importantly, iOS 14.6 has a slew of important security updates . These address the likes of malicious audio files that hackers can use to get personal information, to vulnerabilities in the iOS Core Services.

Almost every iOS device from the last five years has access to this update, so it’s a big one. So you might want to grab it ASAP.

iOS 14 compatible devices

iOS 14 is compatible with all the same devices as iOS 13. Congrats!

Here’s a full list of compatible devices:

iPhone 12

iPhone SE (2020)

iPhone 11

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6s

iPhone 6s Plus

iPhone SE (2016)

iPod touch (7th generation)

How to install the latest iOS 14 update

You can install the iOS 14.4 update by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

Disclosure: the author owns 12 shares in Apple.