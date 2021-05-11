If You Didn’t Watch These Indiana Jones 4K Ultra HD Trailers You Chose… Poorly

OK, admittedly, unlike the Holy Grail, watching these Indiana Jones movie trailers celebrating the franchise’s long-awaited jump into 4K ultra high-definition is not going to grant you eternal life, but boy howdy do they look good.

These four upgrade re-releases, made in honour of (and to capitalise upon) Raiders of the Lost Ark’s 40th anniversary, also come with Dolby Vision and HDR-10, two terms I definitely know. Thankfully, you don’t need to know them when the movies look so undeniably good. I mean, look at Raiders of the Lost Ark’s iconic boulder escape scene… in 4K!

Check out Sean Connery as Indiana’s dad berating his son constantly in Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade… in 4K!

Watch Paramount fail to mention all of Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull’s worst moments... in 4K!

See the incredible amount of racism of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom… in 4k!

Then watch this commercial for the entire set that only begrudgingly admits Crystal Skull exists… in 4K!

Alas, besides the 4K-ness of them all, there’s nothing else new to report, other than Spielberg himself oversaw all visual remastering, and Skywalker Sound’s legendary Ben Burtt handled the Dolby Atmos remixing. All of the extras on the bonus-feature Blu-ray included in the set have been released before.

On Set with Raiders of the Lost Ark

• From Jungle to Desert

• From Adventure to Legend

Making the Films

• The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981 documentary)

• The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark

• The Making of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

• The Making of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

• The Making of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Behind the Scenes

• The Stunts of Indiana Jones

• The Sound of Indiana Jones

• The Music of Indiana Jones

• The Light and Magic of Indiana Jones

• Raiders: The Melting Face!

• Indiana Jones and the Creepy Crawlies (with optional pop-ups)

• Travel with Indiana Jones: Locations (with optional pop-ups)

• Indy’s Women: The American Film Institute Tribute

• Indy’s Friends and Enemies

• Iconic Props (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull)

• The Effects of Indy (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull)

• Adventures in Post Production (Kingdom of the Crystal Skull)

The set will be available on June 8, which is 39 years, 11 months, and 26 days after Raiders of the Lost Ark premiered in theatres.

