How To Watch The 2021 Budget (It’s Tonight!)

Tonight the Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, will hand down the 2021 Federal Budget. Here’s how you can watch the Budget speech as well as keep an eye on all the big announcements.

What time is the 2021 Federal Budget speech?

Josh Frydenberg will take the stage to deliver his Budget speech at 7:30pm AEST. That will be 7pm ACST and 5pm AWST.

How to watch the Budget Federal speech online

You can watch all the Budget commentary and drama unfold over on Twitter with the hashtag #Budget2021.

If you want to stream the Budget speech live, several news outlets will have you covered, including the ABC’s YouTube channel right here:

On TV

If you’d rather switch on the tellie, ABC will be airing Budget coverage from 6pm AEST with The Drum, followed by Frydenberg’s speech at 7:30pm AEST. It will also be also be simulcast live on iview.

Can we expect any tech and science news in the 2021 Federal Budget?

If you’re after tech, telco and science news from the Budget, you’re in luck. Last week the Morrison Government announced a $1.2 billion Digital Economy Strategy.

This is the biggest tech focus we have seen in the budget for the past five or so years. Part of this initiative will go towards My Health Record, a MyGov revamp and regional connectivity.

We’ll have a wrap up of all the important tech and science news up later today that we will continue updating through tomorrow. And you’ll find all of our Budget stories right here.