The News Of Tomorrow, Today

How To Watch The 2021 Budget (It’s Tonight!)

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Published 55 mins ago: May 11, 2021 at 11:55 am
How To Watch The 2021 Budget (It’s Tonight!)
Image: Getty
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Tonight the Treasurer, Josh Frydenberg, will hand down the 2021 Federal Budget. Here’s how you can watch the Budget speech as well as keep an eye on all the big announcements.

What time is the 2021 Federal Budget speech?

Josh Frydenberg will take the stage to deliver his Budget speech at 7:30pm AEST. That will be 7pm ACST and 5pm AWST.

How to watch the Budget Federal speech online

You can watch all the Budget commentary and drama unfold over on Twitter with the hashtag #Budget2021.

If you want to stream the Budget speech live, several news outlets will have you covered, including the ABC’s YouTube channel right here:

On TV

If you’d rather switch on the tellie, ABC will be airing Budget coverage from 6pm AEST with The Drum, followed by Frydenberg’s speech at 7:30pm AEST.  It will also be also be simulcast live on iview.

Can we expect any tech and science news in the 2021 Federal Budget?

If you’re after tech, telco and science news from the Budget, you’re in luck. Last week the Morrison Government announced a $1.2 billion Digital Economy Strategy.

This is the biggest tech focus we have seen in the budget for the past five or so years. Part of this initiative will go towards My Health Record, a MyGov revamp and regional connectivity.

We’ll have a wrap up of all the important tech and science news up later today that we will continue updating through tomorrow. And you’ll find all of our Budget stories right here.

 

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones

Tegan Jones is Gizmodo's editor. She specialises in technology issues and consumer tech.

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.