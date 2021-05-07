Here’s Everything You Get When You Subscribe to Amazon Prime

Amazon Prime launched in Australia back in June, 2018, giving consumers fast, free delivery and a bunch of other benefits.

“We hope that Australians will love free two business day delivery on products from Amazon Australia and free international delivery on products from Amazon US, all available to customers on Amazon.com.au,” Jamil Ghani, Vice President of Prime International at Amazon said in a statement at the time.

“We are really proud to bring Australians the most extensive set of Prime benefits at launch for any country – ever. This is just the beginning for Prime in Australia, as we will keep making Prime better, adding even more selection and benefits.”

If you’re not sure of what exactly you will get if you sign up for Amazon Prime (hint: it kicks off with a free Amazon Prime 30 day trial), and how much its going to cost you, here are some answers to your questions.

Free Delivery

Amazon says Prime will promise free, two business day delivery “to nearly 90 per cent of Australians” on millions of local and international “eligible” items.

Free two business day delivery is available to customers in Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Hobart, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney and regional cities such as Albury-Wodonga, Bendigo, Gold Coast, Gosford, Newcastle, Shepparton–Mooroopna, Toowoomba, Wagga Wagga and more. Amazon says more cities, towns and suburbs being added over time. Prime members in more remote or rural locations will receive free expedited shipping in four or five days.

Orders over $49 will give you free international delivery, and you’ll also get discounted priority delivery – where you get deliveries “on eligible items” in as fast as one day. You can check delivery speeds for domestic and international products for where you are here.

Prime Video

Access to exclusive and award-winning Prime Original series, as well as other popular movies and TV shows — The Grand Tour, Golden Globe winner The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, The Boys, The Wheel of Time and the anticipated new series Without Remorse starring Michael B Jordan. Prime members can watch via the Prime Video app on mobile phones, tablets, select Smart TVs, game consoles and Fire TV stick.

Prime Reading

Access to over 1,000 e-books, short reads, comics, travel guides, children’s books and more – including Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone and The Fourth Friend, Australian classics from Miles Franklin and Marcus Clarke, and nonfiction like Up From the Mission and Dane Swan’s autobiography. You’ll need to download the Kindle reading app for mobile phones and tablets or use any Kindle e-reader or Fire Tablet.

Prime Gaming

You’ll get free games every month, access to free in-game loot for games like Apex Legends, Grand Theft Auto Online, and League of Legends. You’ll also get a Twitch channel subscription every 30 days, an expanded set of chat emotes and colours, and an exclusive chat badge.

Exclusive Deals

You’ll get exclusive access to special shopping deals, will be able to shop the site on Prime Day — Amazon’s deal-shopping event exclusively for Prime members, and you’ll be able to shop via Alexa now too.

You’ll also be able to pre-order “Prime-eligible products” and have them delivered on release date.

How much?

You can easily sign up for Amazon Prime’s 30 day trial by simply filling out your details and confirming you email address. After that, it will cost you $6.99 a month, or $59 a year.

When you compare that to other streaming services in market, it’s almost $3 cheaper than Netflix, Stan, Binge and Disney + in Australia that all sit around the $10 mark. Plus, you get all the added benefits of free shipping, Prime Reading, Prime Gaming and more.

You can find out more about Amazon Prime here.