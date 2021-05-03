Elon Musk Roasted Over Crowd-Sourcing SNL Sketch Ideas

For reasons still incredibly unclear to me, Tesla founder Elon Musk is set to appear on the beloved sketch comedy show Saturday Night Live. So naturally, he took to Twitter to spit-ball some ideas before his comedic television debut.

Musk will take the stage as host on May 8, so he’s started to throw around some ideas.

Throwing out some skit ideas for SNL. What should I do? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Ideas included Irony Man, who “defeats villains using the power of irony” and an amalgamation of Baby Shark and Shark Tank – “Baby Shark Tank.”

Baby Shark & Shark Tank merge to form Baby Shark Tank — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 1, 2021

Naturally, the replies were flooded with responses – some good, others taking jabs at his exorbitant wealth.

Give your money to people who need it — Cam (@cameron_kasky) May 1, 2021

But the award for the best response has to go to SNL star Chris Redd.

“First I’d call ’em sketches,” he replied.

First I’d call Em sketches ???? https://t.co/37liDrKYjo — Chris Redd (@Reddsaidit) May 2, 2021

While Redd later confirmed that he was just joking around and didn’t mean any harm by his tweet, some of his SNL co-stars were genuinely upset with the decision to have Musk host.

To put it simply, the cast were believed to be disappointed that the second-richest man alive – who has nothing to do with the arts – has been given a chance to take on the coveted host role.

Following the announcement of Musk hosting, cast members Bowen Yang and Aidy Bryant took to social media to voice their frustrations.

However, it’s worth noting that SNL cast members won’t be forced to perform with anyone they don’t feel comfortable with.

“Speaking historically, if a cast member has been that unhappy, they don’t have to do it,” a source close to the show told The New York Post on Friday, adding that SNL boss Lorne Michaels “won’t ever make them do anything they don’t want to do.”

However, no cast members have publicly pulled out of the episode so far.

Regardless, Elon Musk’s episode of SNL is set to be an interesting one, with music icon Miley Cyrus also appearing on May 8.