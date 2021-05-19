Eli Roth and Zak Bagans’ The Haunted Museum Will Explore the Stories Behind Real-Life Spooky Objects

Horror movies are scary, but things get downright terrifying when objects in real life seem to have horrifying powers. Zak Bagans’ Haunted Museum in Las Vegas, Nevada, is a 14,000 square foot mansion filled with actual artifacts, all of which have their own creepy stories attached. Whether you choose to believe them or not is part of the fun, but the artifacts actually exist.

Now, director Eli Roth is teaming up with the Ghost Adventures host to recreate the stories of those items. The show is called The Haunted Museum and it was just greenlit by Discovery+ for eight one-hour episodes plus a special two-hour episode. Each episode will be like its own mini-horror film, produced by Roth, telling the stories behind creepy pieces fans can actually see in real life at the museum, adding a whole new level of real-life terror.

“I’ve been a fan of Zak for many years and absolutely love his passion, drive and incredible research on all things paranormal,” Roth, who directed Cabin Fever and Hostel, said in a press release. “He has amassed a collection unlike any in the world, and we are thrilled to tell the stories behind these truly terrifying objects. What I love most is that the objects are all real and that people can go and see them if they dare. Zak opened the vault to us to pick the scariest and most fascinating variety of objects, and we have an amazing team of filmmakers bringing these stories to life. The show will not be for the faint of heart. Some people have nightmares simply looking at photos of the objects, and now we will be able to tell the stories of how these objects came to be possessed by something truly terrifying.”

According to the press release, among the items that’ll be highlighted are the “Dybbuk Box,” “a carved wooden statue owned by actor Steve McQueen,” “the Westerfeld dollhouse,” “actor Bela Lugosi’s mirror,” and “the Devil’s Rocking Chair.” Each anthology will be intercut with Bagans’ commentary to add more context.

“Eli Roth is a master of horror, and I couldn’t think of a more talented visionary to help bring the stories of my haunted collection to life,” Bagans said. “These are no ordinary objects, they impart fear and terror on those who come into contact with them. Now, with Eli’s expertise for thrill-provoking storytelling, viewers will get the ultimate frightening glimpse into their real horror.”

The Haunted Museum is scheduled to hit Discovery+ later this year.