Dracula Daily Delivers The Book To Your Inbox In Real Time, Cause We’re Suckers For A Newsletter

Attention Dracula fans! A new newsletter project is delivering the novel to your inbox to coincide with the book’s timeline.

Dracula Daily tells the classic tale in a unique way

Anyone familiar with Bram Stoker’s Dracula will be aware that it’s an epistolary story. This means that it’s told uniquely through the likes of diary entries, letters and newspaper articles. Because of this, we know the exact timeline of the entire novel.

And now someone has decided to do something cool with that.

Dracula Daily is a recently created newsletter project (and Twitter account) that delivers the novel to your inbox to coincide with the timeline of the novel. So when stuff happens in the book it will be sent to you on the same day.

For example, the novel begins on May 3, so that’s when the first newsletter went out earlier this month. Spoiler alert: this means that the last email will go out on November 7 when the novel ends.

READ MORE Dracula's BFF Renfield Joins Dark Universe in Solo Film for Universal

It’s worth noting that the Dracula Daily creator lives in the Northern Hemisphere, so us Aussies will get the entries a day late compared to the novel. But this is no big deal and certainly doesn’t distract from the novel (hah) concept.

The Dracula Daily Substack site confirms that subscribers will be sent the entire novel in small bite sized bits.

“Some days there’s a lot of activity, some days just a few sentences, and many days nothing at all. You’ll only get an email when there’s action taking place in the book,” the site reads.

It’s also great at encouraging people to pick up a copy of the book from a local book store or library if they need to catch up – which you love to see. You can also catch up in the site’s archives.

I love this idea, especially for a book club scenario that makes tackling a novel less daunting for those with busy lives.

So sure, every second person on Twitter has a newsletter now, but this one seems worth subscribing too. Telling classic stories in new ways is awesome, even if it means that Dracula has become a Newsletter Guy.

You can subscribe to Dracula Daily here.