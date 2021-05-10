Elon Musk Is Quite Literally Sending Dogecoin To The Moon Next Year

Elon Musk’s appearance on last week’s episode of SNL was predicted to send Dogecoin to the metaphorical crypto moon. Unfortunately, it flopped harder than any of us could’ve seen coming, but now it looks like DOGE is headed to the real moon. Like… The one in space.

Just days after his SNL appearance, Musk’s SpaceX has announced it will now accept Dogecoin as currency, and will exclusively use the cryptocurrency to fund an upcoming satellite launch.

The DOGE-1 (real name, I promise) is a cubesat designed to pick up “lunar-spatial intelligence” on the moon using a number of fancy sensors and cameras onboard. DOGE-1 will be launched on a Falcon 9 rocket in the first quarter of 2022.

Geometric Energy Corporation – which is financing the project – announced the mission on Sunday, neglecting to disclose the total cost of the operation.

“We’re excited to launch DOGE-1 to the Moon!”, SpaceX Vice President of Commercial Sales Tom Ochinero said in a statement released by Geometric Energy. “This mission will demonstrate the application of cryptocurrency beyond Earth orbit and set the foundation for interplanetary commerce”.

The news was also shared on Musk’s personal Twitter, alongside a YouTube link to the Dogecoin song.

“SpaceX launching satellite Doge-1 to the moon next year,” he tweeted.

Musk previously teased the announcement on April 1, in what many believed was simply an April Fool’s joke.

“SpaceX is going to put a literal Dogecoin on the literal moon,” he tweeted.

Dogecoin dropped by as much as 25 per cent during Musk’s episode of SNL, despite many predicting it would hit the coveted $US1 mark.

The currency peaked at $0.91 during the episode and dropped down to $0.65 at its lowest point. In the hours since the episode aired, DOGE has crawled back up to $0.74.

Disclaimer: The author of this story has a small investment in Dogecoin.