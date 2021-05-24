Can You Watch The Super Blood Moon Eclipse Online?

This week Australia will be treated to a Super Blood Moon. You can find out how to view it right here, but you can also watch it online.

Wait what’s happening?

It’s been an exciting couple of months for lunar appreciators. Last month was the pink super moon and now we’re getting a super blood moon that will also be the only total lunar eclipse of 2021.

The penumbral eclipse will begin at 6:47pm AEST with the full eclipse running from 9:11pm – 9:25pm.

The penumbral eclipse will end at 11:49pm AEST.

It’s so special that Qantas is even running a viewing flight on one of its Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircrafts. The CSIRO has even been involved to help plan the best flight path, and CSIRO astronomer Dr Vanessa Moss will even be on board to give a talk.

But what if you can’t view see the lunar eclipse IRL due to location or cloud cover? Don’t worry, you’ll be able to watch it online.

How to watch the super blood moon lunary eclipse online

The European Space Agency (ESA) will be running a live feed of the super blood moon lunar eclipse on May 26. It’s titled Lunch with the Moon because, unlike in Australia, the lunar eclipse will be taking place during the day.

The ESA will be broadcasting live from its New Norcia deep-space ground station in Western Australia.

According to the ESA, the live stream will include commentary from from Australian and European astronomers, scientists, engineers and and experts.

The live feed will kick off from 7:30pm AEST (7pm ACST and 5:30pm AWST) and run for three and a half hours.

You can find the feed right here.

What is a super blood moon?

A super moon occurs when the moon is within 361,766km of Earth. What then makes it a blood moon is when a total lunar eclipse happens at the same time.

This time around the May 26 super blood moon will be 257,462km from Earth.