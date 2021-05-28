You Can Save on Bose and Sony Headphones During Amazon’s Huge Mid-year Sale

We have bad news for your wallet, but good news for your ears. Amazon’s big mid-year sale is upon us, giving us some big savings on a range of big brand headphones and earbuds.
Some highlights include both of Bose’s in-ear and over-ear QuietComfort headphones being discounted by up to $214, while Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones are also on sale for $346. However, if you’re quick, you can get a pair of these Sony headphones for even cheaper via another online retailer (more on that later).
Amazon’s mid-year headphones deals
Here are the best deals for headphones and earbuds from Amazon’s mid-year sale:
- Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Wireless Earbuds – now $59.99 (down from $89.99)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones – now $286 (down from $499.95)
- Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds – now $317 (down from $399.95)
- Samsung Galaxy Bud+ – now $139.72 (down from $299)
- Shure AONIC 50 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $359 (down from $449)
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones – now $346 (down from $499)
Amazon’s mid-year sale is set to run into early next week, with a few more deals to be announced over the coming days. If you miss out on a hot deal, or your audio brand of choice isn’t represented, don’t stress. Amazon Prime Day is also set to kick off sometime in June and there’ll certainly be even more headphone bargains on offer.
These aren’t the only big deals available this week, either. Amazon’s mid-year sale has also coincided with Sony’s huge Days of Play promotion, where you can pick up major PS4 and PS5 titles for bargain prices, like The Last of Us Part 2 for now $28,Ghost of Tsushima for $38 and Cyberpunk 2077 for $34 over at Amazon.
eBay Plus Weekend headphones deals
Amazon isn’t the only online retailer offer some big savings on headphones this week. If you head over to eBay, you can snag a deal on Apple’s pricy AirPods Max and Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones for the retailers massive Plus Weekend sale.
Both of these deals go live at 12pm Saturday, May 29, and have limited stock. You can check out the discount and quantity details below:
- Sony WH-1000XM4 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones – now $299 (down from $499) [Only 300 available]
- Apple AirPods Max – now $759 (down from $899) [Only 400 available]
An important thing to note is that these eBay deals are only available if you have an eBay Plus membership. So make sure you’ve subscribed in advance. The good news is that the first month of an eBay Plus subscription is free.