You Can Save on Bose and Sony Headphones During Amazon’s Huge Mid-year Sale

At Gizmodo, we independently select and write about stuff we love and think you'll like too. We have affiliate and advertising partnerships, which means we may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. BTW - prices are accurate and items in stock at the time of posting.

We have bad news for your wallet, but good news for your ears. Amazon’s big mid-year sale is upon us, giving us some big savings on a range of big brand headphones and earbuds.

Some highlights include both of Bose’s in-ear and over-ear QuietComfort headphones being discounted by up to $214, while Sony’s excellent WH-1000XM4 headphones are also on sale for $346. However, if you’re quick, you can get a pair of these Sony headphones for even cheaper via another online retailer (more on that later).

Amazon’s mid-year headphones deals

Here are the best deals for headphones and earbuds from Amazon’s mid-year sale:

Amazon’s mid-year sale is set to run into early next week, with a few more deals to be announced over the coming days. If you miss out on a hot deal, or your audio brand of choice isn’t represented, don’t stress. Amazon Prime Day is also set to kick off sometime in June and there’ll certainly be even more headphone bargains on offer.

These aren’t the only big deals available this week, either. Amazon’s mid-year sale has also coincided with Sony’s huge Days of Play promotion, where you can pick up major PS4 and PS5 titles for bargain prices, like The Last of Us Part 2 for now $28,Ghost of Tsushima for $38 and Cyberpunk 2077 for $34 over at Amazon.

eBay Plus Weekend headphones deals

Amazon isn’t the only online retailer offer some big savings on headphones this week. If you head over to eBay, you can snag a deal on Apple’s pricy AirPods Max and Sony’s WH-1000XM4 headphones for the retailers massive Plus Weekend sale.

Both of these deals go live at 12pm Saturday, May 29, and have limited stock. You can check out the discount and quantity details below:

An important thing to note is that these eBay deals are only available if you have an eBay Plus membership. So make sure you’ve subscribed in advance. The good news is that the first month of an eBay Plus subscription is free.