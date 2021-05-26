Amazon’s Eero 6 Mesh Wi-Fi Router Now Works With Apple HomeKit

Today Amazon is rolling out a firmware update for the Eero 6 that finally adds compatibility with Apple’s smart home standard. Eero 6 and Eero 6 Pro users can add devices to the HomeKit app and control them through the Home app on the iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Amazon has already put up a support page for existing Eero 6 owners interested in getting HomeKit set up. Once the firmware update goes through, you’ll see an option to set up HomeKit in the Eero app.

Eero makes note of the router’s ability to firewall each HomeKit accessory. This ensures that any devices connected through HomeKit communicate only with other devices in the same wifi network. The feature also vets each software update to ensure it’s downloaded from a verified source.

The same support page points to three security tiers for your HomeKit devices. They are as follows:

Restrict to Home: Most secure. Your device can interact only with HomeKit through your Apple devices. The device won’t connect to the Internet or any local devices so any third-party services, like firmware updates, might be blocked. Automatic: Default security. The router allows the accessory to connect to an automatically updated list of manufacturer approved Internet services and local devices. No Restriction: Least secure. This setting bypasses the secure router and allows your device to interact with any device in your network or Internet- based service.

These same security features were made available to older Eero devices in February 2020. But if you’re shopping for a Wi-Fi 6 router and are all in with Apple’s smart home standard, it’s good to know the Eero 6 is officially HomeKit-compatible. (The Linksys Velop is also an option if you’re looking for gigabit-capable speeds.)

The news is also a boon for the HomeKit ecosystem, because this effectively creates a mesh network suited for Apple users — note the particular emphasis on privacy and security with Eero’s default firewall.