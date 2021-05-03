Some Genius Drilled A Hole In An AirTag Rather Than Paying $500 For The Hermes Keyring

It has been just weeks since Apple dropped its tracking – the AirTag, and somebody has already taken it upon themselves to drill a hole in it. I simply cannot stress this enough: this is why we can’t have nice things.

In true Apple fashion, the AirTag is stylish and sleek, making it considerably more aesthetically appealing than the Tile versions. But in sticking true to Apple’s brand – the design features a massive flaw that can only be solved by forking out your hard earned cash on overpriced accessories.

Case in point: the AirTag keyring.

If you want to play by the rules, you can spend $45-$679 on am official companion accessory to convert the AirTag to a functioning keyring or luggage tag.

There are only two options for the accessories that are cheaper than the device itself, so unless you want to splash out on a $529 Hermes keyring, it’s not exactly a great solution.

However, iFixit has come up with a better – albeit not recommended – idea.

“If you can hold a drill steady—and are willing to take a $29 risk – we’ve got a DIY hack for you,” they wrote in their takedown.

Using a 1/16″ drill bit and a very steady hand, they managed to drill a keyring-sized hole in the top of the device, narrowly missing the important stuff that makes the device actually work.

Sure, the hack can save you a bit of cash but if you miss the mark by 1mm, you could be left with nothing more than a useless reminder not to drill into anything ever again.

Oh, and it’s worth noting that drilling into your AirTag will obliterate its water resistant capabilities (and void your warranty), so again: do this at your own risk.

Considering knock-off Apple accessories are readily available at any shopping centre, I personally wouldn’t bother risking this hack because it’ll only be a matter of time before you can pick up a cheap keyring attachment for $2 on Wish.com.