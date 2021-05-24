Adventure Time: Distant Lands — Together Again Trailer Shows the Reunion You’ve Been Waiting For

Did you forget that the latest Adventure Time: Distant Lands instalment debuted May 20 on HBO Max? A sweet new trailer for Together Again is here to remind you — and to give you a good punch right in the feels, as Finn and Jake finally find each other just in time for their ultimate adventure.

Here’s the full synopsis, courtesy of HBO Max:

“A battle-weary Finn returns to a familiar kingdom only to find that it’s under the control of a snake-headed tyrant, whose master plan will have devastating consequences for all of Ooo. In order to save the day, Finn will need the help of friends, rivals, and especially his beloved brother Jake the Dog. But there’s just one problem. He hasn’t seen his brother in years! Not only will Finn have to find Jake before it’s too late, he’ll have to convince him to return to action for one last adventure together.”

Together Again follows BMO and Obsidian, which aired last year, and there’ll be one more Distant Lands entry after this: Wizard City, focusing on fan-favourite, occult-obsessed character Peppermint Butler. There’s no release date yet on that one, but Adventure Time: Distant Lands — Together Again is now streaming on HBO Max.

For more, make sure you’re following us on our Instagram @io9dotcom.