The News Of Tomorrow, Today

A Mitchells vs. the Machines Deleted Scene Reveals a Voltron-Esque Villain

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Published 11 mins ago: May 15, 2021 at 9:30 am -
Filed to:andrew j ross
anime workscreative worksenglish language filmsentertainment culturefilmguillermo martinezio9katiemechanetflixstoryboardthe mitchells vs the machinestitoonamivoltron
A Mitchells vs. the Machines Deleted Scene Reveals a Voltron-Esque Villain
Yes, Mitchells, you're seeing correctly. (Image: Netflix)

Not only is The Mitchells vs. the Machines one of the best movies of the year so far, it’s got an absolutely unforgettable ending. The way the family comes together to fight the villainous PAL, complete with flying robot skateboards, laser gauntlets, and a soundtrack by T.I and Rihanna? It’s epic and touching at the same time. But that wasn’t always how things were gonna finish.

The film’s Head of Story, Guillermo Martinez, took to Twitter to reveal a deleted scene from the end of the film. As he explains it, in another cut PAL gave herself kind of a body by gathering a bunch of appliances and becoming Mecha PAL, which Katie then defeats in a way similarly to what happens in the film. It’s a very cool scene, which you can see in storyboard form via Martinez’s Twitter below. (The storyboards are by Andrew J. Ross.)

Obviously, by cutting this, the finale is much more compact. The emotional beat with Dad is achieved in a slightly different way and Katie’s triumph is still excellent. That said, it would have been awesome to see her defeat this massive robot single handedly.

The Mitchells vs. the Machines is now on Netflix and we highly recommend it.

About the Author

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.