The News Of Tomorrow, Today

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Drops Its Intense New Trailer

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Published 13 mins ago: April 14, 2021 at 8:00 am -
Filed to:army of the dead
dave bautistafilmsio9living deadnetflixupcoming filmszack snyder
Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Drops Its Intense New Trailer
Dave Bautista and friends are going zombie hunting. (Screenshot: Netflix)
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Yes, in recent years director Zack Snyder has become synonymous with the comic book heroes of DC. But let’s not forget where he got his start: with zombies — and with muscle-bound men brutalising each other in slow motion. And after several years in the world of comics, Snyder is going back to those not-so-humble beginnings.

We’re talking zombies. We’re talking action. We’re talking Army of the Dead, Snyder’s latest film which will be released on Netflix May 21. The film stars Guardians of the Galaxy’s Dave Bautista, as one of a group of mercenaries who swoop into Las Vegas to rob a casino. Sounds dangerous enough, it’s but even more so since it’s happening during a zombie apocalypse where Las Vegas has already been lost. Here’s the first trailer for Army of the Dead.

We’ll have much more on the trailer later this week.

Army of the Dead hits Netflix May 21.

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Teaser Invites You to Roll the Dice in the Apocalypse

Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead Teaser Invites You to Roll the Dice in the Apocalypse

In the first teaser trailer for Zack Snyder’s upcoming Army of the Dead, little’s explained about how whatever contagion that’s caused a zombie outbreak in Las Vegas first made it out into the public, other than that it isn’t long before most of the city’s population is turned into a...

Read more

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Germain Lussier

Germain Lussier

Entertainment Reporter for io9/Gizmodo

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.