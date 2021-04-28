Updates From Percy Jackson, Creepshow, and More

The first Sailor Moon movie in decades is coming to Netflix. Patrick Dempsey talks about midlife crises, songs, and dances for Disenchanted. Samuel L. Jackson is invited to a game in a new Spiral: From the Book of Saw clip. Plus, what’s coming on Supergirl’s nightmare prom night, and the Fantasy Island reboot adds an intriguing twist. Spoilers now!

Disenchanted

In conversation with Variety, Patrick Dempsey described Enchanted sequel Disenchanted as “a midlife crisis movie” which will see him “singing for the first time.”

I will be singing for the first time. I’ve never ever sung publicly — for a reason. So bear with me. I hope the fans embrace it. But they’ve set me up for success and the lyrics are really fun. The numbers have really great choreography. And the premise is going to be interesting. Every year they were like, ‘We’re going to do this. It’s going to get done,’ but then no one could agree on the script. It’s such an important film for them and it’s a satire. It’s not a typical Disney movie. It’s kind of off-brand a little bit. Yet we give honour to all of those Disney movies that have come before and they finally now have figured it out. And we’re old enough, so it’s like a midlife crisis movie.

Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie 1 & 2

Netflix will premiere both Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal The Movie parts 1 & 2 on June 3, 2021.

The Tomorrow War

Entertainment Weekly has our first look at Chris Pratt and Yvonne Strahovski in Chris McKay’s The Tomorrow War.

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Photo: Amazon

Fear Street

A trailer for Netflix’s upcoming slate of summer programming concludes with footage of Sadie Sink in Leigh Janiak’s Fear Street trilogy. Fast-forward to the 2:28 mark in the video below.

Spiral: From the Book of Saw

The new Jigsaw challenges Samuel L. Jackson to a “game” in the latest clip from Bloody-Disgusting.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Peter Rabbit hits the road in a new trailer for The Runaway.

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans

Netflix has also released a teaser for the upcoming Trollhunters movie.

Bedrock

TV Line reports Elizabeth Banks will lend her voice to Pebbles Flintstone on Bedrock, an animated sequel series to the original Flintstones set “two decades after the classic cartoon” with “Fred on the brink of retirement and twentysomething Pebbles embarking on her own career. As the Stone Age gives way to a shiny and enlightened new Bronze Age, the residents of Bedrock will find this evolution harder than a swing from Bamm-Bamm’s club.” Lindsay Kerns (DC Super Hero Girls) has been tapped to write the pilot.

Fantasy Island

Roselyn Sanchez has joined the cast of Fox’s upcoming Fantasy Island reboot as Elena Roarke, “a direct descendant of Ricardo Montalban’s Mr. Roarke from the original 1977-84 ABC series” who has “set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, Elena’s calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed as steward of this mysterious island.” [TV Line]

Percy Jackson

In a recent blog post, Percy Jackson author Rick Riordan confirmed casting for the upcoming Disney+ series is now officially underway.

We are looking for an actor who can “play 12.” That allows for a range in the actual age of the actor, but the goal is to stay true to the original story and have Percy’s character age from 12 to 16 over the course of the TV series, assuming of course we are lucky enough to make all five seasons. That will depend on viewership on Disney+, which is where all of you can help!

Supergirl

A meteor threatens to ruin prom night in the trailer for next week’s episode of Supergirl.

Creepshow

Finally, Justin Long inserts himself into Hammer’s 1972 classic Horror Express in the trailer for this week’s season finale of Creepshow, co-starring Darcy Carden.

Banner art by Jim Cook