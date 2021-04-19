Updates from Mortal Kombat, Doctor Strange 2, and More

The original Predator screenwriters are trying to get the rights back from Disney. Get a look at Legends of Tomorrow’s return. Plus, what’s to come on Batwoman. Spoilers now!

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

A Zoom call from Benedict Cumberbatch states “he cannot show you [his] face because he’s filming Doctor Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness] and it’s all embargoed, whatever.”

Predator

THR has word Jim and John Thomas — the screenwriting duo behind the original 1987 Predator — are currently suing Disney in an attempt to reclaim franchise rights. The outlet reports Disney’s 20th Century unit has filed its own countersuit against the Thomas brothers “with the goal of retaining” said rights.

Mortal Kombat

Sub-Zero fights Scorpion in a new clip from Mortal Kombat.

Legends of Tomorrow

Den of Geek has a new poster for the sixth season of Legends of Tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Spoiler TV has photos from the premiere episode, “Ground Control to Sara Lance”. More at the link.

Charmed

Charmed moves back to Saturdays with the trailer and synopsis for “Witchful Thinking”.

CAUSE AND EFFECT – The Charmed Ones (Melonie Diaz, Madeleine Mantock, Sarah Jeffery) go in search of an ancient relic that will help them cure their magical allergy but find themselves unprepared for the outcome. Josefina (guest star Mareya Salazar) makes an important decision for her future. Also starring Rupert Evans, Poppy Drayton and Jordan Donica. Ken Fink directed the episode written by Natalia Fernandez and Johanna Lee (#311).

Supergirl

Chyler Leigh makes her directorial debut in the synopsis for “Prom Again!” airing May 5.

Part two of the flashback episodes pick up where things left off – Young Kara (guest star Izabela Vidovic) experiences kryptonite for the first time, Nia (Nicole Maines) and Brainy (Jesse Rath) are trapped by invading aliens, and a young Cat Grant (guest star Eliza Helm) may be the reason Supergirl never gets out of the Phantom Zone. Chyler Leigh directed the episode written by Rob Wright & Jess Kardos (#606).

Comic Book also has a gallery of photos from the episode. More at the link.

Batwoman

Black Mask has plans for Wallis Day’s Kate Kane in the trailer — and synopsis — for “Initiate Self-Destruct” airing May 2.

Ryan (Javicia Leslie) is faced with a difficult decision that could expose her as Batwoman, creating a rift in the Bat Team. Meanwhile, Black Mask’s (guest star Peter Outerbridge) plans for Kate Kane (Wallis Day) begin to unfold. Alice (Rachel Skarsten) is reunited with someone from her past, and Sophie (Meagan Tandy) must decide where her loyalty lies. Also starring Dougray Scott, Nicole Kang and Camrus Johnson. Glen Winter directed the episode with a story by Zack Siddiqui and teleplay by Jerry Shandy (#212). Original airdate 5/2/21.

Elsewhere, Batwoman’s official Twitter page has released two new posters of Ryan Wilder.

She's exactly what her city needs. Stream every episode of Season 2 so far free: https://t.co/EyTwax3HDL #Batwoman pic.twitter.com/ay0q1sOhBD — Batwoman (@CWBatwoman) April 16, 2021

Black Lightning

Gambi receives an SOS from Black Lightning in the synopsis for “The Book of Reunification: Chapter One”.

Black Lightning (Cress Williams) sends Gambi (James Remar) an SOS. Meanwhile, Lynn (Christine Adams) finds herself in some serious trouble. Nafessa Williams, Marvin Jones III, Chantal Thuy and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Jamila Daniel and directed by Benny Boom (#410). Original airdate 5/3/2021.

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew’s birthday party is interrupted by a warrant for her arrest in the synopsis for “The Siege of the Unknown Specter.”

Nancy’s (Kennedy McMann) birthday dinner with Carson (Scott Wolf) is cut short when Detective Tamura (guest star Ryan-James Hatanaka) shows up with a warrant to arrest her for contempt of court. Meanwhile, George (Leah Lewis), Bess (Maddison Jaizani) and Ace (Alex Saxon) work together to summon up one of their ancestors to help locate Odette’s Englishwoman lover Mary’s soul amongst billions in the spirit world. Tunji Kasom and Riley Smith also star. Ramsey Nickell directed the episode written by Andrea Thornton Bolden & Lisa Bao (#214).

