The News Of Tomorrow, Today

This Browser-Based, Endlessly Evolving Acid Music Generator Is My New Work-From-Home White Noise Machine

Andrew Liszewski

Andrew Liszewski

Published 9 hours ago: April 23, 2021 at 1:00 am -
Filed to:banger
david whitingelectronic musicelectronic musical instrumentsendlesslygithubmusic sequencersound
This Browser-Based, Endlessly Evolving Acid Music Generator Is My New Work-From-Home White Noise Machine
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Gizmodo Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Working from home during the pandemic has been a challenge for someone used to a dead quiet house. While I typically rely on white noise to help me concentrate, it’s now been replaced with David Whiting’s Endless Acid Banger: a browser-based sequencer that generates random but very listenable Acid house music.

Using a randomised algorithm, The Endless Acid Banger autofills a sequencer with notes and four drum tracks that evolve and change over time as parameters are slowly tweaked and tracks are muted and unmuted.

You’re able to tweak some of the parameters yourself (crank up the BPM if you’re on a tight deadline and want to boost your productivity — or your stress level) while regenerate buttons (⟳) can be used to randomise a track again. You can also just leave it running on total autopilot if all you’re interested in is endless background beats without any distracting samples or vocals.

Whiting — aka Vitling — has also provided the source code for The Endless Acid Banger for download on GitHub if you want to play around with it, or use it to churn out album after album of inoffensive club tunes.

More From Gizmodo Australia

About the Author

Andrew Liszewski

Andrew Liszewski

Senior Staff Reporter

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.