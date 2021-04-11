The Rock’s Black Adam Production Begins on DC Comics Film

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson dropped a boulder on his fans this week by posting a Black Adam photo on Instagram to kick off production finally beginning for the long-awaited film.

“History in the making, extremely excited and what a humbling moment to share with you,” Johnson wrote. “Officially kicking off Day 1 of filming our Black Adam.” While the official plot of the DC film is unknown, the cast of characters is exciting; Aldis Hodge (Invisible Man) is Hawkman, Pierce Brosnan (Percy Jackson & the Olympians: Lightning Thief) is Dr. Fate, Noah Centineo (Masters of the Universe) is Atom Smasher, Sarah Shahi is Isis, and Quintessa Swindell is Cyclone.

The Rock was confirmed as Black Adam seven years ago. Yes, seven years ago. First, the character was to make a series of cameos throughout the DCEU. Then a solo film was announced to be a part of the DC Synderverse. With Synder films not meeting WB expectations, the Black Adam film sat in limbo for a bit. A series of release dates for the film were reported, then the pandemic hit, and the project was once again on hold. Gizmodo did a breakdown of the film’s massive timeline that you can check out here.

Based on the comics penned by C.C. Beck and Otto Binder, the DC villain Black Adam — who existing thousands of years before the young Billy Batson would get his powers — originally started as the archenemy of Captain Marvel (renamed Shazam) and the whole Marvel family. Making his first one-time appearance in the 1945 issue of The Marvel Family, the character was revived again in the 1970s. Recent iterations of the character paint him as less of a stone-cold villain and more of a corrupted anti-hero. My guess is that is the route the film will take.

Now that filming has begun, the forever gracious actor hyped up the film crew, mainly praising director Jaume Collet-Serra (who worked with Johnson on Jungle Cruise), and cinematography Lawrence Sher (Joker) in his Instagram post. Rory Haines (The Mauritanian), Sohrab Noshirvani (The Mauritanian), and Adam Sztykiel (Rampage) wrote the script.

The Rock must be relieved things are in motion. Gotta give the man credit. He really held out for this role — and for a good reason because this cast is stacked. Black Adam now lands in theatres on July 29, 2022.