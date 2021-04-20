The iPhone 12 Now Comes in Purple!

The iPhone 12 lineup is growing — not with a brand new device, but a fresh shade. Apple announced at its Spring Loaded event today that the iPhone 12 will now come in an extremely pretty purple hue.

Apple didn’t say if this colour would command a premium, but it’s likely the new iPhone 12 will cost the same as the other iPhone 12 shades in the lineup. The 12 starts at $US799 ($1,033), and also comes in white, black, mint green, red, and blue.

The cheapest iPhone 12 is also the best one for most people. It takes solid photos with wide-angle and ultra-wide-angle camera lenses, has great battery life, a powerful processor, and a beautiful design. It differs from the iPhone 12 Pro with an aluminium body instead of a stainless steel one, and the Pro also doesn’t come in quite as fun colours (though the gold and blue shades are pretty stunning). The purple iPhone 12 appeals to me personally.

The purple iPhone 12 is available to preorder on April 23 and will go on sale on April 30.