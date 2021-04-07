The First Powerpuff Set Pictures Tease Some Classic Costumes

Borderlands’ cast continues to expand like some kind of talent black hole. The Tomorrow War is taking Chris Pratt to Amazon. Wynonna Earp’s finale teases good news for Wayhaughts. Plus, what’s next on For All Mankind, Black Lightning, and Nancy Drew. Spoilers, away!

Borderlands

Professional bodybuilder Olivier Richters has been cast as the bandit leader, Krom, in Eli Roth’s Borderlands movie.

The Demon of Brownsville Road

Deadline reports Minnie Schedeen is attached to write a film adaptation of Bob Cranmer and Erica Manfred’s The Demon of Brownsville Road for New Line. The book details the allegedly true first-hand account of a family who move into a haunted house in Pittsburgh.

The Tomorrow War

Deadline also reports Chris MacKay’s The Tomorrow War, starring Chris Pratt, is scheduled for release on Amazon July 2, 2021.

Incoming: a special message from @prattprattpratt pic.twitter.com/NPIJVXqWEy — Amazon Prime Video UK (@primevideouk) April 7, 2021

Cruella

Disney has released a new poster of Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil.

Trouble is Coming. See #Cruella in theaters and on #DisneyPlus with Premier Access May 28th. Additional fee required. pic.twitter.com/43pCXONxKi — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) April 7, 2021

The Reckoning

Shudder has released a new trailer for its May 13 release of Neil Marshall’s The Reckoning.

Death Rink

A maniac wearing an alien mask — presumed to be the spirit of a teenager killed on the premises years earlier — stalks the employees of a roller skating rink in the trailer for Death Rink, coming to VOD May 11.

Powerpuff

TMZ has our first look at the live-action Powerpuff Girls from the CW’s new series. Click through for a video of Chloe Bennett’s Blossom taking flight.

'Powerpuff Girls' Stars Shooting New Live-Action Show, Blossom Goes Flying https://t.co/2bSv35gilf — TMZ (@TMZ) April 7, 2021

There’s also a look at the new logo:

Black Lightning

The FBI pays Black Lighting a visit in the synopsis for “The Book of Ruin: Chapter Three” airing April 20.

The FBI pays Jefferson (Cress Williams) a visit. Meanwhile, Anissa (Nafessa Williams) surprises Grace (Chantal Thuy). Christine Adams, James Remar, Marvin Jones III and Jordan Calloway also star. The episode was written by Andre Edmonds and directed by Bille Woodruff (#408).

[Spoiler TV]

For All Mankind

Spoiler TV has pictures from episode eight of season two, “And Here’s to You”. Head on over to see more.

Photo: Apple

The Nevers

Spoiler TV also has a look at episode three of The Nevers, “Ignition”. Click through for more.

Photo: HBO

Nancy Drew

Nancy Drew runs afoul of a contract killer in the trailer for “The Trail of the Missing Witness.”

Wynonna Earp

Finally, a sneak peek at the series finale of Wynonna Earp promises a happy ending for Wayhaught fans.

Banner art by Jim Cook