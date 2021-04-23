The Fantastical First 10 Minutes of Netflix’s Shadow and Bone Are Here

The much-anticipated series adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s Shadow and Bone arrives tomorrow — which is really only a few hours away at this point — but superfans can get a sneak peek at the first 10 minutes right now. Netflix just streamed a cast event that was capped with the big reveal.

Don’t want to sit through all the chit-chat with actors Jessie Mei Li, Archie Renaux, Freddy Carter, Amita Suman, Kit Young, and Ben Barnes, and showrunner Eric Heisserer? Skip ahead to 43:40 to plunge directly into the Grishaverse.

Shadow and Bone, which certainly looks like it’ll unfurl some gorgeous fantasy eye candy, arrives April 23 on Netflix.

